San Francisco Playhouse Announces Fall Zoomlet Series

San Francisco Playhouse announced the lineup of their Fall Zoomlet Series, comprised of four live play readings.

The events will be streamed free of charge on the company's website. The Zoomlets will take place on four consecutive Monday evenings, each starting at 7:00 P.M. PST: October 4, October 11, October 18, and October 25, 2021.



San Francisco Playhouse's Zoomlet program, designed to provide audiences with an inside look at the "table read" process with professional actors and directors, will continue with readings of Blue by Caridad Svich, Homeward by Drew Woodson, Esmeralda by Demitra Olague, and a scene from The Seagull by Anton Chekhov. All Zoomlets will be streamed live on Monday evenings.



"Not only were last year's Zoomlets a huge hit with audiences, but they also introduced us to many new playwrights, directors, and artists," said Marie-Claire Erdynast, Associate Artistic Director and curator of the Zoomlet series. "Jeffery Lo, director of the Zoomlet River's Message by Conrad A. Panganiban, returned to direct Hold These Truths, our first show for live audiences this summer. And we are delighted to have commissioned full-length scripts of two of our favorite Zoomlets last season, Cashed Out by Claude Jackson Jr. and Funeral Attire by Lee Cataluna. We're excited to be continuing this digital programming even as audiences come back indoors."

UPCOMING ZOOMLETS:

BLUE

Monday, October 4, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. PST

By Caridad Svich

Directed by Marie-Claire Erdynast



A swimmer's poetic meditation on their life, past, present, and future as they swim across the Channel. The swimmer reflects on how they continue to feel alive in the wake of generations of pain, wildfires, and a mini stroke.



HOMEWARD

Monday, October 11, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. PST

By Drew Woodson

Directed by Tara Moses



Meeting in secret at night at Steward Indian Boarding School in 1935, Thomas and William, two Shoshone teenage boys gather to whisper their secret longings for a better life.



ESMERALDA

Monday, October 18, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. PST

By Demitra Olague

Directed by Catherine Castellanos



As she gets ready for her brother's wedding, Esmeralda lures Gabriel into her room. Her words are a masterful dance ensnaring Gabriel. But what is she planning?



THE SEAGULL

Monday, October 25, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. PST

By Anton Chekhov

Translation by Paul Schmidt

Directed by Carey Perloff



A scene from the 1895 Russian Classic, Konstantin Gavrilovich Treplev has attempted suicide by shooting himself in the head, yet he fails to kill himself instead leaving behind a nasty wound. Konstantin asks his mother Irina Nikolayevna Arkadina to change his bandage in an attempt to heal the wound in their relationship.