San Francisco Opera to Present Two Concerts in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Francisco Opera's 102nd season will continue in November with a variety of performances and events. Along with Georges Bizetâ€™s Carmen (November 13â€“December 1) and the Carmen Encounter (November 21), November brings two annual, year-end concerts showcasing the Company's resident artists, orchestra and chorus.

Â

THE FUTURE IS NOW: ADLERS IN CONCERT

November 15, Herbst Theatre

Â

Taking place in Herbst Theatre on Friday, November 15, The Future Is Now features the 2024 Adler Fellows: sopranos Georgiana Adams, Caroline Corrales, Arianna Rodriguez and Olivia Smith; mezzo-soprano Nikola Printz; tenor Thomas Kinch; baritone Samuel Kidd; bass-baritones Jongwon Han and James McCarthy; and pianists Julian Grabarek and Yang Lin. Accompanied by the San Francisco Opera Orchestra under the baton of Benjamin Manis, who makes his San Francisco Opera debut leading Bizetâ€™s Carmen (opening November 13), the Adlers will perform scenes and arias from operatic works, including classics by Mozart, Handel and Verdi and an excerpt from Kevin Putsâ€™ The Hours.

Â

Information about the 2025 Adler Fellowship Program participants will be announced at a later date.

Â

Tickets for The Future Is Now on November 15 range from $34â€“$69. For tickets, visit sfopera.com, the San Francisco Opera Box Office at 301 Van Ness Avenue or call (415) 864-3330. Additional information can be found at sfopera.com/futureisnow.

Â

SAN FRANCISCO OPERA CHORUS IN CONCERT

November 17, Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater

Â

San Francisco Opera presents the acclaimed San Francisco Opera Chorus in concert at the intimate Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater on the fourth floor of the Veterans Building on Sunday, November 17. Chorus Director John Keene conducts, and Associate Chorus Master Fabrizio Corona provides support at the keyboard for this afternoon of a cappella and accompanied choral works.

Â

The 75-minute program (no intermission) features selections from the concert, sacred and opera repertoires, including music by Charles Gounod, George Frideric Handel, Giuseppe Verdi, Johannes Brahms, Reena Esmail and Gwyneth Walker.

Â

Tickets for San Francisco Opera Chorus in Concert are $42. Seating is general admission. For tickets, visit sfopera.com, the San Francisco Opera Box Office at 301 Van Ness Avenue or call (415) 864-3330. Additional information can be found at sfopera.com/chorusinconcert.

Â

Â

Comments