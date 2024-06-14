San Francisco Opera to Celebrate Pride Month with 'Pride Night at the Opera' and San Francisco Pride Parade

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Francisco Opera will celebrate Pride month, bringing together LGBTQIA+ artists, staff, audience and community, and highlighting the city’s connection to opera. On Wednesday, June 26, all ticketholders for that evening’s performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s The Magic Flute are welcome to enjoy Pride Night at the Opera which includes a pre-performance Pride exhibit hosted by the Opera’s Department of Diversity, Equity and Community and a Best Pride Look Contest, both taking place on the Loggia at the Opera House. On Sunday, June 30, the Company unveils a new parade float and joins other local arts institutions to march in the 54th Annual San Francisco Pride Parade.





PRIDE NIGHT AT THE OPERA—The Magic Flute

Wednesday, June 26 (pre-show from 6:30–7:30 p.m.; opera begins at 7:30 p.m.)

Loggia at War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco



With the exterior of the War Memorial Opera House glowing in rainbow colors, Pride Night at the Opera on June 26 offers attendees a pairing of Mozart’s popular fairy-tale opera The Magic Flute and a night celebrating LGBTQIA+ identity and creativity. Presented in the inventive and visually stunning production by Barrie Kosky and Suzanne Andrade, the staging draws inspiration from the art of silent film, early Hollywood animation and 1920s Berlin cabaret. San Francisco Opera Music Director Eun Sun Kim conducts the composer’s final opera which includes its famous overture and the Queen of the Night’s unforgettable arias.



From 6:30–7:30 p.m., visit the outdoor Loggia on the Grand Tier level (third floor) of the Opera House and experience a Pride exhibit by San Francisco Opera’s Department of Diversity, Equity and Community. Attendees are also invited to participate in the Best Pride Look Contest; winners receive two tickets to the 2024–25 Season. This pre-show gathering is open to all ticketholders of that night’s opera performance; for more information, visit sfopera.com/flute.



Tickets for The Magic Flute on June 26 include Pride Night at the Opera activities in the Opera House, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The opera begins at 7:30 p.m. Visit sfopera.com to purchase tickets.



SAN FRANCISCO PRIDE PARADE

Sunday, June 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Market Street from Beale Street to 8th Street in San Francisco



On Sunday, June 30, cheer on members of San Francisco Opera and other arts organizations at the 54th Annual San Francisco Pride Parade, one of the oldest celebrations of LGBTQIA+ identity in the world. The Company is excited to unveil a brand-new parade float at this popular event. For more information about the 54th San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration, visit sfpride.org.



