San Francisco Opera Presents 2023 Summer Season at The War Memorial Opera House

San Francisco Opera's Centennial Season continues at the War Memorial Opera House from June 3-July 1, beginning with Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim conducting a new co-production of Giacomo Puccini's Madame Butterfly by director Amon Miyamoto. In an update announced today, first-year San Francisco Opera Adler Fellow MoisÃ©s Salazar will perform B.F. Pinkerton in the final performance of Madame Butterfly on Saturday, July 1. Tenor Michael Fabiano sings the role in all other performances in a cast that also features Karah Son as Cio-Cio-San, Hyona Kim as Suzuki and Lucas Meachem as Sharpless.

The Company's summer season also brings the return of Richard Strauss and Hugo von Hofmannsthal's Die Frau ohne Schatten, a rarely performed masterwork that had its American premiere here in 1959, and the highly anticipated Bay Area premiere of El Ãºltimo sueÃ±o de Frida y Diego, the new San Francisco Opera co-commission by Berkeley-born composer Gabriela Lena Frank and Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist Nilo Cruz. On Friday, June 16, San Francisco Opera welcomes an all-star, international roster of artists to celebrate the Company's first 100 years and usher in its exciting second century with the one-night-only 100th Anniversary Concert followed by a Dinner with the Artists fundraising benefit.

The Company will continue to share its performances globally through livestreams of the three operas and 100th Anniversary Concert. Each of the mainstage opera livestreams (excluding the concert) includes a 48-hour on-demand viewing option. Livestream dates are June 9 at 7:30 p.m. (Madame Butterfly); June 20 at 7 p.m. (Die Frau ohne Schatten); June 22 at 7:30 p.m. (El Ãºltimo sueÃ±o de Frida y Diego) and June 16 at 6 p.m. (100th Anniversary Concert) (all times Pacific). For more information, visit sfopera.com/digital/Livestream.

In partnership with community institutions, exhibitions exploring the first 100 years of San Francisco Opera will be on view throughout the summer season. San Francisco Opera: A Centennial Celebration, an exhibition featuring historic costumes, artifacts and media from the Company's first 100 years, is at SFO Museum in Terminal 1 of San Francisco International Airport through August 20, 2023. For more information about the exhibit and monthly guided tours, visit sfopera.com/airport-exhibit. A new exhibition, Bravo: Celebrating San Francisco Opera, Its Italian Roots and Legacy, at San Francisco's Museo Italo Americano opens April 20. More details about Bravo will be available soon.

To learn more about San Francisco Opera at 100 and listen to past performances, visit Streaming the First Century, the Company's free online hub for historic recordings and interviews at sfopera.com/firstcentury. For San Francisco Opera's past repertory and cast information, visit archive.sfopera.com.