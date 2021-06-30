Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Opera Offers Interactive Talks On Opera In Latin America In July

The live, 75-minute Zoom discussions offer music lovers around the world a front-row seat to scholarly talks and conversations with opera enthusiasts.

Jun. 30, 2021  

San Francisco Opera's Department of Diversity, Equity and Community announced new Opera Aficionado virtual conversations in July centered on Opera in Latin America.

The live, 75-minute Zoom discussions offer music lovers around the world a front-row seat to scholarly talks and conversations and an opportunity to dialogue with fellow opera enthusiasts and special guests.

Speakers in July include Emilio Sagi, director of San Francisco Opera stagings of Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Don Carlo and Otello; musicologist Laura Prichard and multidisciplinary artist Albert Montañez.

For tickets and more information, visit sfopera.com/aficionado.


