San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Presents PENNED IN PINK

Today, San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig and Executive Director Chris Verdugo announced Penned in Pink-a concert featuring music by queer composers, youth, and allies throughout the decades-performing at Davies Symphony Hall on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. SFGMC will be joined by special guest Alex Newell, best-known for his powerful performance as the male-to-female transgender character 'Unique Adams' on Fox's "Glee." The Chorus will also present the world premiere of "@QueerZ," a 12-movement musical representing the voice of youth today from the award-winning 24-year-old queer composer Julian Hornik. Tickets range in price from $25-$125 and are on-sale now by visiting www.SFGMC.org or by calling 415-392-4400.



"In the Chorus' tradition of commissioning new work, we've done it again. We commissioned recent ASCAP Foundation winner and phenom Julian Hornik to compose a 50-minute work giving voice to the issues of his generation Z. The result is extraordinary. Julian, who just graduated from Yale, has composed on topics from gun control to homelessness to a hilarious take on what it's like for an LGBTQ youth to have to choose extracurricular activities. And that is only one half," said Seelig. "With Penned in Pink, we cross generations of all LGBTQ composers to include Sondheim to Sia and Bernstein to Ricky Martin, with a little music made famous by the likes of P!nk and Elton John."



Verdugo added, "The new works and special guests featured at our Spring performance are a fitting match for the Chorus as it enters an unprecedented era with the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts, our new home on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Through both our programming at the Center and our mainstage concerts, SFGMC strives to create a space for daring new and established LGBTQ artists and composers to share their gifts."



The program will also feature SFGMC's interpretations of Elton John's "Can You Feel The Love Tonight," Brandi Carlile's "The Joke," Sia's "Chandelier," P!nk's "Get the Party Started," Todrick Hall's "Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels," and more. Bookending the program are works by two of the all-time great gay composers: Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. The Palo Alto High School Festival Choir will join SFGMC on stage for select pieces, and Penned in Pink will also be performed at Palo Alto High School on March 28, 2020.





