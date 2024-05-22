San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Performance Dates and Cast for 2024 FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced the 42nd season of Free Shakespeare in the Park will feature The Tempest - Shakespeare's tale of magic, betrayal, revenge, and forgiveness on an enchanted isle.

This compelling play will be brought to life by Director Rotimi Agbabiaka, who looks to highlight the themes of forgiveness and recovering from loss. Joining him is Assistant Director Ely Sonny Orquiza, who holds an unwavering belief in the remarkable power of equity and representation in storytelling to bridge the divide and differences amongst us.

The talented cast features Alex Camerino (Miranda), Phoebe Chou (Percussionist), Kevin Clarke* (Ariel/Gonzalo), Edris Cooper-Anifowoshe* (Prospero), Adam KuveNiemann* (Caliban/Sebastian), David Moore*+ (Antonio/Stephano, July 20-August 11), Nic Moore (Ferdinand/Trinculo), Brennan Pickman-Thoon* (Antonio/Stephano, August 17-September 8), Valerie Weak* (Alonso); understudies are Joel Ochoa (Ferdinand/Trinculo/Miranda) and William Rogue (Alonso/Antonio/Stephano/Ariel/Gonzalo).

(*Member Actors' Equity Association; +SF Shakes Resident Artist)

As always no tickets or reservations are needed to attend the shows. All are invited to bring family and friends to enjoy professional theater in a beautiful park setting at no charge. The show is suitable for all ages and runs 90 minutes without an intermission.

Thought to be Shakespeare's last solo written play, The Tempest tells the tale of a father (Prospero) and daughter (Miranda) set adrift to sea by the jealous machinations of Prospero's brother. On an island inhabited with magical creatures, Prospero uses magic to rule the land, until a tempest washes ashore Prospero's brother and co-conspirators. Complete with clownish shipwrecked sailors, The Tempest explores themes of revenge and forgiveness and asks the audience to find the humanity in all the characters they meet.

This will be the Festival's fourth presentation of The Tempest, having staged it in 1983 (the debut of San Francisco Shakespeare Festival), directed by Margrit Roma; 1991, directed by Albert Takazauckas; and 2006, directed by Kenneth Kelleher.

Free Shakespeare in the Park 2024 presents The Tempest

Cupertino's Memorial Park Amphitheater, 21163 Anton Way

July 20, Saturday, 6:00-7:30pm (preview)

July 21, Sunday, 6:00-7:30pm (preview)

July 27, Saturday, 6:00-7:30pm (preview)

July 28, Sunday, 6:00-7:30pm (preview)

August 3, Saturday, 6:00-7:30pm (opening)

August 4, Sunday, 6:00-7:30pm

Redwood City's Red Morton Park, Vera Ave & Valota Rd

August 10, Saturday, 6:00-7:30pm (preview)

August 11, Sunday, 6:00-7:30pm (opening)

August 17, Saturday, 6:00-7:30pm

August 18, Sunday, 6:00-7:30pm

August 24, Saturday, 6:00-7:30pm

August 25, Sunday, 6:00-7:30pm

San Francisco's McLaren Park, Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, 40 John F. Shelley Dr, between Cambridge & Mansell St

August 31, Saturday, 2:00-3:30pm (preview)

September 1, Sunday, 2:00-2:30pm (preview)

September 2, Labor Day Monday, 2:00-3:30pm (opening)

September 7, Saturday, 2:00-3:30pm

September 8, Sunday, 2:00-3:30pm

