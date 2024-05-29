Outside Lands Unveils Single Day Lineup Ahead of Ticket Sales

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Outside Lands, now in its 16th year, will celebrate the finest music, food, wine, beer, cocktails and cannabis in Golden Gate Park on August 9 - 11. Single Day tickets go on sale tomorrow Thursday, May 30 at 10 AM PT exclusively at www.SFOutsideLands.com.

Single Day GA tickets are $199 plus fees, Single Day GA+ tickets are $319 plus fees and Single Day VIP tickets are $469 plus fees. For those seeking an even more elevated experience, Single Day tickets for the Golden Gate Club are $2,249 plus fees.

Outside Lands is known for its impeccable lineups, and this year’s daily curation is no exception with the likes of The Killers, Daniel Caesar, JUNGLE, Gryffin, and Young The Giant kicking off Friday’s primetime performances. Saturday brings the likes of Tyler, The Creator, The Postal Service, Grace Jones, Chris Lake, ScHoolboy Q and FLETCHER to Golden Gate Park and Sunday will round out the weekend with Sturgill Simpson, KAYTRANADA, Teddy Swims, Victoria Monét, Chappell Roan, Slowdive, Killer Mike and so much more throughout the three blissful days of fun. Those hoping to catch Post Malone’s special country set should make haste and purchase a Sunday ticket before they are gone!

New this year to Outside Lands is CASA BACARDÍ, a new performance space featuring the musical stylings of Reggaetón, Latin and Dance. The body-moving lineup features B-Side Brujas, Chulita Vinyl Club, Gasolina Reggaetón Party, J Noa, La Favi, Nanosaur, Rubio, PIERI and Salsa by Ricardo. Located in Lindley Meadow near Cocktail Magic, CASA BACARDÍ will feature sets from a variety of Latin artists, ranging from DJs to Salsa dance lessons! This high energy addition to the festival includes a two-story structure with your favorite artists playing a level above to the party people on the dancefloor below. More information on CASA BACARDÍ available here.

2024 will also see the debut of City Hall, a new wedding venue at the festival where attendees can celebrate love and get legally married or recommit their marriage throughout the weekend. Located in McLaren Pass, among the Eucalyptus trees, friends, family and festival attendees are encouraged to visit City Hall to witness these declarations of love daily. Please visit the City Hall page for more information. A portion of proceeds from City Hall at Outside Lands will be donated to Lambda Legal, a legal and education fund dedicated to LGBTQ+ civil rights. City Hall has limited spots available and must be booked in advance.

SOMA is also returning to Marx Meadow with a new, open air format. Gone is the tent and in its place is an expanded dance space where festival goers can get their groove on under the sun and stars, with performances from the very best in house and techno music. SOMA’s 2024 lineup includes Idris Elba, Uncle Waffles, The Blessed Madonna, Shiba San b2b CID and many more.

New for food and beverage this year is Bites of the Bay, an exclusive new food offering for the most discerning palates. For just $20, foodies can unlock exclusive access to purchase up to 20 secret snack-sized bites at the festival from 70+ participating restaurants. More details can be found at Bites of the Bay.

Outside Lands features the best in culinary with Taste of the Bay Area in addition to Wine Lands, Beer Lands and Cocktail Magic. Other highlights include Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival and additional specialty programming and activations including SOMA and Dolores’. The wooded wonderland of Golden Gate Park in the heart of San Francisco rounds out the overall experience making Outside Lands a festival like none other.

Outside Lands 2024 Daily Lineup

*artists subject to change*

FRIDAY

The Killers

Daniel Caesar

JUNGLE

Gryffin

Young The Giant

Reneé Rapp

Knock2

Tyla

Kevin Abstract

The Japanese House

SIDEPIECE

The Last Dinner Party

Snakehips

Real Estate

Mindchatter

Shiba San b2b CID

Daði Freyr

Joe Kay b2b Jared Jackson

Confidence Man

Darius

Shaboozey

Kasablanca

Rocco

Devault

underscores

Marsh

billy woods

The Lemon Twigs

Odie Leigh

Yulia Niko

MiLES.

Valencia Grace

Jackie Hollander

SATURDAY

Tyler, The Creator

The Postal Service

Grace Jones

Chris Lake

ScHoolboy Q

FLETCHER

Channel Tres

Charley Crockett

Men I Trust

Amyl and The Sniffers

The Blessed Madonna

Romy

STRFKR

K.Flay

Allen Stone

TSHA

Ryan Beatty

Sofia Kourtesis

LEISURE

Vandelux

Dusky

Medium Build

Mimi Webb

Kaleena Zanders

BALTHVS

Trueno

Anish Kumar

AG Club

Lady Wray

French Cassettes

Chuck Gunn

SUNDAY

Sturgill Simpson

Post Malone (Performing a Special Country Set) at bottom of ad mat

KAYTRANADA

Teddy Swims

Victoria Monét

Chappell Roan

Slowdive

Killer Mike

TV Girl

Idris Elba

Ben Howard

Paul Cauthen

Seth Troxler

BADBADNOTGOOD

Uncle Waffles

Amen Dunes

Roosevelt

Corinne Bailey Rae

Elyanna

Wisp

Chance Peña

Daily Bread

Honeyluv b2b Jaden Thompson

Sons Of The East

CMAT

AYYBO

Cimafunk

Katie Pruitt

Ogi

Angrybaby

Dan Spencer

Lael Neale

BUNS

Comments