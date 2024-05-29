Outside Lands Unveils Single Day Lineup Ahead of Ticket Sales

Single Day tickets go on sale tomorrow Thursday, May 30 at 10 AM PT.
Outside Lands, now in its 16th year, will celebrate the finest music, food, wine, beer, cocktails and cannabis in Golden Gate Park on August 9 - 11. Single Day tickets go on sale tomorrow Thursday, May 30 at 10 AM PT exclusively at www.SFOutsideLands.com.
Single Day GA tickets are $199 plus fees, Single Day GA+ tickets are $319 plus fees and Single Day VIP tickets are $469 plus fees. For those seeking an even more elevated experience, Single Day tickets for the Golden Gate Club are $2,249 plus fees.
Outside Lands is known for its impeccable lineups, and this year’s daily curation is no exception with the likes of The Killers, Daniel Caesar, JUNGLE, Gryffin, and Young The Giant kicking off Friday’s primetime performances. Saturday brings the likes of Tyler, The Creator, The Postal Service, Grace Jones, Chris Lake, ScHoolboy Q and FLETCHER to Golden Gate Park and Sunday will round out the weekend with Sturgill Simpson, KAYTRANADA, Teddy Swims, Victoria Monét, Chappell Roan, Slowdive, Killer Mike and so much more throughout the three blissful days of fun. Those hoping to catch Post Malone’s special country set should make haste and purchase a Sunday ticket before they are gone!
New this year to Outside Lands is CASA BACARDÍ, a new performance space featuring the musical stylings of Reggaetón, Latin and Dance. The body-moving lineup features B-Side Brujas, Chulita Vinyl Club, Gasolina Reggaetón Party, J Noa, La Favi, Nanosaur, Rubio, PIERI and Salsa by Ricardo. Located in Lindley Meadow near Cocktail Magic, CASA BACARDÍ will feature sets from a variety of Latin artists, ranging from DJs to Salsa dance lessons! This high energy addition to the festival includes a two-story structure with your favorite artists playing a level above to the party people on the dancefloor below. More information on CASA BACARDÍ available here.
2024 will also see the debut of City Hall, a new wedding venue at the festival where attendees can celebrate love and get legally married or recommit their marriage throughout the weekend. Located in McLaren Pass, among the Eucalyptus trees, friends, family and festival attendees are encouraged to visit City Hall to witness these declarations of love daily. Please visit the City Hall page for more information. A portion of proceeds from City Hall at Outside Lands will be donated to Lambda Legal, a legal and education fund dedicated to LGBTQ+ civil rights. City Hall has limited spots available and must be booked in advance.
SOMA is also returning to Marx Meadow with a new, open air format. Gone is the tent and in its place is an expanded dance space where festival goers can get their groove on under the sun and stars, with performances from the very best in house and techno music. SOMA’s 2024 lineup includes Idris Elba, Uncle Waffles, The Blessed Madonna, Shiba San b2b CID and many more.
New for food and beverage this year is Bites of the Bay, an exclusive new food offering for the most discerning palates. For just $20, foodies can unlock exclusive access to purchase up to 20 secret snack-sized bites at the festival from 70+ participating restaurants. More details can be found at Bites of the Bay.
Outside Lands features the best in culinary with Taste of the Bay Area in addition to Wine Lands, Beer Lands and Cocktail Magic. Other highlights include Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival and additional specialty programming and activations including SOMA and Dolores’. The wooded wonderland of Golden Gate Park in the heart of San Francisco rounds out the overall experience making Outside Lands a festival like none other.
*artists subject to change*
The Killers
Daniel Caesar
JUNGLE
Gryffin
Young The Giant
Reneé Rapp
Knock2
Tyla
Kevin Abstract
The Japanese House
SIDEPIECE
The Last Dinner Party
Snakehips
Real Estate
Mindchatter
Shiba San b2b CID
Daði Freyr
Joe Kay b2b Jared Jackson
Confidence Man
Darius
Shaboozey
Kasablanca
Rocco
Devault
underscores
Marsh
billy woods
The Lemon Twigs
Odie Leigh
Yulia Niko
MiLES.
Valencia Grace
Jackie Hollander
Tyler, The Creator
The Postal Service
Chris Lake
ScHoolboy Q
FLETCHER
Channel Tres
Charley Crockett
Men I Trust
Amyl and The Sniffers
The Blessed Madonna
Romy
STRFKR
K.Flay
TSHA
Ryan Beatty
Sofia Kourtesis
LEISURE
Vandelux
Dusky
Medium Build
Mimi Webb
Kaleena Zanders
BALTHVS
Trueno
Anish Kumar
AG Club
Lady Wray
French Cassettes
Chuck Gunn
Sturgill Simpson
Post Malone (Performing a Special Country Set) at bottom of ad mat
KAYTRANADA
Teddy Swims
Victoria Monét
Chappell Roan
Slowdive
Killer Mike
TV Girl
Paul Cauthen
Seth Troxler
BADBADNOTGOOD
Uncle Waffles
Amen Dunes
Roosevelt
Elyanna
Wisp
Chance Peña
Daily Bread
Honeyluv b2b Jaden Thompson
Sons Of The East
CMAT
AYYBO
Cimafunk
Ogi
Angrybaby
Dan Spencer
Lael Neale
BUNS
