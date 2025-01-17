San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Brings BROADWAY, OUR WAY to the Curran Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus will present BROADWAY, OUR WAY. Making their debut at one of Broadway’s most-famous touring venues, San Francisco’s Curran Theatre, the world’s first queer-identifying queer chorus, under the direction of Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg, will inspire audiences with their signature harmony, comedy, camp and activism for two performances only on Saturday, March 29 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.



In Broadway, Our Way, audiences will be enchanted when they witness the nearly 300 singers and a troupe of more than 20 dancers, together, light up the footlights with numbers by some of Broadway’s best-known composers, including Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Cole Porter, Alan Menken, Tom Kitt, Harold Arlen, Shaina Taub, John Kander, and Marc Shaiman. SFGMC will also honor long-time friend and collaborator Stephen Schwartz by performing a song from each of his three most iconic Broadway hits: Godspell, Pippin and Wicked.



A SFGMC concert is not your typical choral concert. Expect an unforgettable event filled with Tony Award-worthy musicianship, astonishing Broadway-caliber soloists, choreography that even Fosse would be proud of, and outrageous camp that would leave Cole Escola screaming, “Oh, Mary!”



But Broadway is not just all frivolous fun. Musical theater has always used its medium to bring to light injustices and prejudices, society’s vulnerabilities and frailties. This is also at the heart of SFGMC’s mission and its timing could not be more critical than now, as our nation ushers in a new administration hostile to our mission of bringing love and equality to all.



In a historical milestone for SFGMC, for the first time, SFGMC will bring their special magic to the world-famous Curran Theatre. This is the theatre where Broadway legend Carol Channing first discovered the magic of live performance and where the mega-hit WICKED held its world premiere. The Curran, operated by BroadwaySF and ATG Entertainment, was also home to The Phantom of the Opera, where it played for more than five years, setting a West Coast record. The Curran was also featured famously in the ultimate Broadway movie, All About Eve.



“Musical theater is a purely American art form and has been delighting audiences for more than a Century,” stated SFGMC Artistic Director and Conductor Jacob Stensberg. “It has played a pivotal role in shaping American music and culture. The pure joy I feel when I see a musical often leaves me dancing in the aisles when leaving the theatre. But at other times, it has also used the incredible power of music to make me think, to feel and to better understand the human condition. I can hardly wait until you see how we both honor (and skewer) one of America’s greatest art forms.”



”There is nothing quite like the visceral thrill of sitting in a packed audience, soaking up the energy of a live performance,” adds SFGMC CEO Christopher Verdugo. “Live performance brings us together—it tears down walls and reminds us that we are all part of the same story. The glow of the lights, the buzz of the crowd—it’s pure adrenaline for the soul. And what better place to experience it than the legendary Curran Theatre, San Francisco’s jewel box of Broadway. For more than a Century, it’s been creating unforgettable connections between audiences and performers, and we’re beyond excited to make it our stage for Broadway, Our Way.”

