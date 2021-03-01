Same Boat Theater Collective Presents TERREMOTO/EARTHQUAKE, A Virtual Environmental Justice Festival

Same Boat Theater Collective, a diverse team of Bay Area and international playwrights, directors and actors, will explore Latinx and Latin American environmental issues in Terremoto/EarthQuake, a livestream immersive festival of workshops, words, music and original plays written, directed and performed by artists from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Terremoto/EarthQuake is a festival of workshops, poems, plays and music by diverse voices of Latin American countries and of Latinx in the U.S., each considering an element - Fire, Air, Earth, Water, Tech or Waste - and how this element gives life to or destroys their world. Plays, monologues, poems, and songs bring us to settings like the underground streams of Buenos Aires, the waterways of the Amazon, the Brazilian savannah, the streets of Mexico City and a medical waste facility in Vernon, California, introduce us to Mozambican Brazilian, Latinx and Argentine and Venezuelan poets and characters like a Tupi Hades, a Nahuatl fire eater, a burning California redwood, and a Mexican actor stuck in a tree-planting performance gone wrong. Together, the voices of Latin America will bring us into the heart of nature, move us and unite us in finding what is most elemental to our existence. Can the Earth move you? Join the EarthQuake and find out!

Tickets for the each of Part I and Part II are $15.00 each or $25.00 for both shows, either live or recorded for on-demand viewing and are available at

https://tickets.playground-sf.org/TheatreManager/1/login?event=265

For information about workshops: https://www.sameboattheater.org/news