SWEENEY TODD to be Presented at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center

Bearcat Drama will present Stephen Sondheim's acclaimed musical, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." Tickets are now on sale for this gripping and darkly witty production, running through Oct. 27 at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center.

"'Sweeney Todd' masterfully blends horror with humor and unforgettable music, making it the perfect choice for the Halloween season," said Bearcat Drama Artistic Director Stephanie Wozniak. "Whether you're a longtime fan of Sondheim's work or new to the world of musical theatre, this show will leave a lasting impression. We're excited for audiences to experience the incredible talent of our students as they bring this haunting story to life."

The Tony-winning musical follows a wrongfully imprisoned barber who returns to London seeking revenge under the alias Sweeney Todd. His journey leads him to Mrs. Lovett's struggling pie bakery, above which he opens a new barber shop. Mrs. Lovett's business thrives when Todd's thirst for blood inspires her to add a special ingredient to her meat pies that has all of London lining up-and the carnage has only just begun.

Co-directed by Wozniak and Michelle Shannon, the "Sweeney Todd" creative team features Vocal and Musical Director Rick Reynolds, Assistant Director Kennedy Johnson, Stage Managers Jupiter MacAvoy and Tina Shirvani, Technical Director and Lighting Director Andres Raddavero, Sound Designer Ken Kelly, Costume Designer Sharon Peng, Set Designer D'Angelo Reyes, and over 40 student actors and crew members.

"Sweeney Todd" can be seen at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24; Friday, Oct.25; and Saturday, Oct. 26, and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. Ticket prices start at $15 and can be purchased at www.smhsdrama.org/tickets or at the door.

