SF Symphony Will Host Video Games in Concert and Blackstar Symphony: The Music of David Bowie

The San Francisco Symphony has announced two new upcoming performances as part of the 2024–25 season.

On March 19, composer and producer Eímear Noone conducts the San Francisco Symphony in a concert that explores the musical worlds and themes of classic video games, including Civilization, The Last of Us, Castlevania, Fortnite, Baldur's Gate, Halo, and more. This concert is the first time that this new Video Games in Concert program will be performed; Noone has presented previous versions of the concert with the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra, Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, and Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Based in Los Angeles and Dublin, Noone is one of the world’s premier composers of video game scores, and she is responsible for some of the most enduring soundscapes on World of Warcraft and other bestselling video games. Noone’s music has reached over 100 million people and has continually inspired players to invent and build new worlds for nearly 15 years. Her composition portfolio of 30 film, television, and video game titles has received multiple industry accolades including the Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Video Game Score. Noone was recently announced as a lead composer of the upcoming video game Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, slated for an early 2025 release.

On June 26, the San Francisco Symphony presents BLACKSTAR Symphony: The Music of David Bowie, a concert celebrating David Bowie’s final album Blackstar, created in collaboration with Artistic Director Donny McCaslin. The program, conducted by multi–Grammy Award-winner and one of the Blackstar orchestrators, Vince Mendoza, includes the album in its entirety plus some of Bowie’s greatest hits: “Space Oddity,” “Life on Mars,” “Heroes”, and more. Artistic Director and acclaimed saxophonist Donny McCaslin performs live onstage alongside his jazz quartet that recorded the Blackstar album. Joining them are Bowie’s longtime bandmate Gail Ann Dorsey, vocalist David Poe, and special guest artist John Cameron Mitchell (best known for his starring role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

Tickets for Video Games in Concert with Eímear Noone and BLACKSTAR Symphony: The Music of David Bowie start at $50 and are on sale now at sfsymphony.org.

