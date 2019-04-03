SCHOOL OF ROCK: THE MUSICAL Coming to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts
Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber's high-octane Broadway and West End hit School of Rock - The Musical is coming to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) from Tuesday, June 4 through Sunday, June 9, 2019. Single tickets ($43-$153) are on sale now at www.broadwaysanjose.com, in-person at the City National Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose), or by calling 800-982-ARTS (2787). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 669-242-8559. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
The full cast of School of Rock - The Musical national tour stars Merritt David Janes as Dewey, Lexie Dorsett Sharp as Rosalie, Madison Micucci as Patty, Layne Roate as Ned, Gary Trainor as Dewey Alternate, Deidre Lang as Ms. Sheinkopf, Arianna Pereira as Shonelle, Leanne Parks as Katie, Alyssa Emily Marvin as Marcy, Dylann Trueblood as Mason, Camille De La Cruz as Tomika, Cameron Truebloodas Freddy, Mystic Inscho as Zack, Sammy Dell as Billy, Julian Brescia as Lawrence and Sami Bray as Summer. The adult ensemble features John Campione, Matt Caplan, Alison Cusano, Christopher De Angelis, Liam Fennecken, Brian Golub, Lizzie Klemperer, Sinclair Mitchell, Jonathon Timpanelli, JP Qualters, and Khalifa White. The kid's ensemble features Bella Fraker, Eamonn Hubert, Jacob Moran, Blake Ryan, Isabella Rose Sky, and Gabriella Uhl.
School of Rock - The Musical is based on the smash hit 2003 film of the same name, featuring music from the movie, as well as an original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Julian Fellowes, choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, and direction by Laurence Connor.
School of Rock - The Musical opened on Broadway to rave reviews on Sunday, December 6, 2015. School of Rock - The Musical was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lloyd Webber and Slater), Best Book (Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Alex Brightman). School of Rock - The Musical also won the 2017 Oliver award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.
Based on the hit film, School of Rock - The Musical is a hilarious new musical that follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pintsized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.
School of Rock - The Musical features scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter and music supervision by John Rigby.
School of Rock - The Musical is presented as part of the Broadway San Jose 2018-19 season.
Broadway San Jose is a partnership between The Nederlander Organization of New York and Team San Jose, the managing entity for San Jose's publicly-held performance venues and civic centers.
Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman/Murphy Made