SCAT-TER BRAIN Comes to the Marsh This Month

Following performances at The Marsh's "In Front of Your Eyes" Performance Festival, audiences are invited to engage in the preview of Scat-ter Brain: The Music of ADHD, Candace Johnson’s newest work. Directed and produced by Don Reed, this solo show follows CJ, a talented woman diagnosed with inattentive ADHD later in life, as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Through music, community, and faith, CJ learns to overcome her fears and embrace her true potential. The show highlights the unique joys and struggles of living with ADHD, offering a transformative look into neurodiversity.

Scat-ter Brain: The Music of ADHD will be performed 5:00pm Sundays, October 20 – November 10, 2024, at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($20-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) for more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.

