News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SCAT-TER BRAIN Comes to the Marsh This Month

Performances run  October 20 – November 10, 2024.

By: Oct. 10, 2024
SCAT-TER BRAIN Comes to the Marsh This Month Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

 Following performances at The Marsh's "In Front of Your Eyes" Performance Festival, audiences are invited to engage in the preview of Scat-ter Brain: The Music of ADHD, Candace Johnson’s newest work. Directed and produced by Don Reed, this solo show follows CJ, a talented woman diagnosed with inattentive ADHD later in life, as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

LATEST NEWS

Photo/Video: Carolee Carmello Leads KIMBERLY AKIMBO National Tour
UNSCRIPTED: A CONVERSATION WITH CHER is Coming to BroadwaySF
Submissions Open For Season 5 of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE
Hellenic Charity Ball Announces 2024 Honorees For November Benefit

Through music, community, and faith, CJ learns to overcome her fears and embrace her true potential. The show highlights the unique joys and struggles of living with ADHD, offering a transformative look into neurodiversity. 

Scat-ter Brain: The Music of ADHD will be performed 5:00pm Sundays, October 20 – November 10, 2024, at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($20-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) for more information, the public may visit themarsh.org




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos