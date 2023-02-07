Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: MEAN GIRLS at Golden Gate Theatre

Review: MEAN GIRLS at Golden Gate Theatre

Mean Girls continues through February 26th, 2023.

Feb. 07, 2023  

When her mother gets a new job in Chicago, Cady must leave the wilds of Kenya for High School in yet another type of jungle, where the power cliques prey on the weaker links. Its Social Darwinism dished out by a group called 'The Plastics', the Mean Girls of writer Tina Fey's musical based on her 2004 film of the same name. It's a familiar story of bullying, acceptance and social groupings with an OK score and clever wise-cracking dialogue.

The first act is zips along nicely with all the main characters getting numbers that clearly explain their places in the pecking order. Damian (Eric Huffman) is the clichéd flamboyant gay, Janis (Lindsay Heather Pearce) the goth outsider, singing "Where Do You Belong?" to newcomer Cady (English Bernhardt). The Plastics are Regina George (Nadina Hassan), the Queen Bee, Gretchen (Jasmine Rogers) the nervous, eager-to-please second in command, and Karen (Morgan Ashley Bryant), an African-American stereotypical 'dumb blonde'.

Review: MEAN GIRLS at Golden Gate Theatre

Jains and Damian have Cady infiltrate the Mean Girls and before the first act is through, Regina is humiliated and defeated and freedom reigns ("Fearless"). Tight, concise act that for me, would've been enough. There's clever staging utilizing sliding school desks and chairs, and a fantastic musical number using red lunch trays as props. Scenic designer Scott Pask interestingly projects 3-D graphics on the back walls to create a variety of landscapes from Africa to school prom.

Review: MEAN GIRLS at Golden Gate Theatre Mean Girls second act stretches the concept a little thin with a few throwaway numbers. Of course Cady becomes a plastic, replacing Regina and losing her real friends and boyfriend as well before all is resolved in a happy ending. The leads are all one-dimensional, but Fey's writing lifts the material with some really funny lines. The female vocals all tended to reach screech levels so sharp that dogs in the vicinity started barking.

Mean Girls added to the group of teenage angst films both serious and comic like Breakfast Club, School Ties, Clueless and Easy A. Fey has the ability to highlight the absurdity of these social conventions while making us want to revel in it. Maybe its absolution for our participation?

Mean Girls continues through February 26th, 2023. Tickets available at broadwaysf.com.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson



Kathryn Keats Solo Musical Experience THE HUMMINGBIRD Returns to the Marsh in March Photo
Kathryn Keats' Solo Musical Experience THE HUMMINGBIRD Returns to the Marsh in March
Due to popular demand, actor/singer/playwright Kathryn Keats returns to The Marsh San Francisco with her solo musical experience The Hummingbird. This riveting work takes audiences through Keats' harrowing and redemptive journey, which began with dreams of a stage career and ended with years living incognito with the help of Victim Witness Assistance.
The Marsh Adds Free Performances of Brian Copelands THE WAITING PERIOD Photo
The Marsh Adds Free Performances of Brian Copeland's THE WAITING PERIOD
. Featuring humorous, poignant, and riveting insights, The Waiting Period will be presented March 5, April 2, and April 16, 2023, with performances at 12:00pm Sundays at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. 
Town Hall Theatre Announces Young Playwrights Festival Photo
Town Hall Theatre Announces Young Playwrights Festival
The Young Playwrights Festival (YPF) is a part of Town Hall Education's Young Playwrights Program, which connects Bay Area theatre professionals with local high school students to create, write, and develop new theatre pieces. From the many talented writers, four finalists have been chosen whose plays will be performed by professional actors at the Young Playwrights Festival this March 12th at 7pm, at Town Hall Theatre. 
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Carla Pantoja As Next Artistic Director  Photo
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Carla Pantoja As Next Artistic Director 
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced Carla Pantoja as its next Artistic Director. Pantoja will provide artistic vision, strategic direction, and passion to build on SF Shakes' 40-year commitment to changing lives through accessible Shakespeare-based performances, education, and engagement.

From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a va... (read more about this author)


Review: CASHED OUT at SF PlayhouseReview: CASHED OUT at SF Playhouse
February 2, 2023

What did our critic think of CASHED OUT at SF Playhouse? Cashed Out, an SF Playhouse commission two and a half years in the making, delivers on its portrayal of the bleak realities of reservation life including domestic violence, alcoholism, drug addiction, loss of culture and the casino culture and its ugly bi-product -gambling addiction. While these vices are not exclusive to indigenous peoples, they are seen at much higher incidences.
Review: GETTING THERE at New Conservatory Theatre CenterReview: GETTING THERE at New Conservatory Theatre Center
January 31, 2023

What did our critic think of GETTING THERE at New Conservatory Theatre Center?
Review: Sam Gravitte Stars In SONGS THAT RAISED ME at Orinda TheatreReview: Sam Gravitte Stars In SONGS THAT RAISED ME at Orinda Theatre
January 30, 2023

What did our critic think of SONGS THAT RAISED ME at Orinda Theatre?
Review: CLYDE'S at Berkeley RepReview: CLYDE'S at Berkeley Rep
January 28, 2023

What did our critic think of CLYDE'S at Berkeley Rep?
Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Orpheum TheatreReview: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Orpheum Theatre
January 28, 2023

What did our critic think of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Orpheum Theatre?
share