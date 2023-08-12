Review: MAHĀBHĀRATA at Z Space

Mahābhārata

Written by Geetha Reddy

Directed by Michael Socrates Moran

Oakland Theatre Project @ Z Space

Actor J Jha, standing by a shrine to Krishna, ceremoniously opens the play with the clanging of a bell. In a rapid pace they describe the meaning of the Mahābhārata (Maha translating to great epic or narrative), and the use of rolling dice to determine the story to be told. Jha is dressed in androgynous Indian attire, appropriate to his reality as a transgender actor (Trans-led organization Parivar is a sponsor of this production). This will become central to his depiction of both male and female characters adding an extra element of authenticity.

Mahābhārata is the world’s longest epic, created around 900 B.C.E. and incorporating over 100,000 verses and thousands of characters that are retold as part of Indian culture to this day. Each generation adapts the stories to their realities, and writer Geetha Reddy had hand-chosen some lesser told stories that reflect her contemporary perspectives on gender and conflict. The scope of the Mahābhārata is too massive to comprehend and J Jha humorously does a rapid-fire introduction of characters and lineages while timing himself with a clock.

Originally performed in 2029, J Jha reprises his role and gives an electrifying, highly animated tour de force performance as he seamlessly morphs from character to character. He becomes the old, wise Bhishma, the warrior archer Arjuna, the demigod Karna, the common consort Draupadi, and the baby drowning mother Ganga through body movements and vocal inflections.

The stories involve themes of gender and power dynamics, the march towards war and its effects, resentment, and envy – human traits that seem constant throughout the eras. Characters start with infinite choices that are slowly whittled down to none. Do the rolling dice determine the future or not?

While it may be tough to keep track of the multitude of characters as Jha moves backward and forward in time, that’s not a detriment to thoroughly enjoying his magnificent performance and marveling at mastery of the dialogue.

Mahābhārata continues through August 20th. Contact the Box Office at 510.646.1126 or boxoffice@oaklandtheaterproject.org

Photo Credit: Carson French