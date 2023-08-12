Review: MAHĀBHĀRATA at Z Space

Mahābhārata continues through August 20th.

By: Aug. 12, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre Photo 3 Review: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre
BroadwaySF to Welcome Conservationist Icon Jane Goodall for Exclusive Event Photo 4 BroadwaySF to Welcome Conservationist Icon Jane Goodall for Exclusive Event

Review: MAHĀBHĀRATA at Z Space

Mahābhārata

Written by Geetha Reddy

Directed by Michael Socrates Moran

Oakland Theatre Project @ Z Space

Actor J Jha, standing by a shrine to Krishna, ceremoniously opens the play with the clanging of a bell. In a rapid pace they describe the meaning of the Mahābhārata (Maha translating to great epic or narrative), and the use of rolling dice to determine the story to be told. Jha is dressed in androgynous Indian attire, appropriate to his reality as a transgender actor (Trans-led organization Parivar is a sponsor of this production). This will become central to his depiction of both male and female characters adding an extra element of authenticity.

Mahābhārata is the world’s longest epic, created around 900 B.C.E. and incorporating over 100,000 verses and thousands of characters that are retold as part of Indian culture to this day. Each generation adapts the stories to their realities, and writer Geetha Reddy had hand-chosen some lesser told stories that reflect her contemporary perspectives on gender and conflict. The scope of the Mahābhārata is too massive to comprehend and J Jha humorously does a rapid-fire introduction of characters and lineages while timing himself with a clock. 

Review: MAHĀBHĀRATA at Z Space

Originally performed in 2029, J Jha reprises his role and gives an electrifying, highly animated tour de force performance as he seamlessly morphs from character to character. He becomes the old, wise Bhishma, the warrior archer Arjuna, the demigod Karna, the common consort Draupadiand the baby drowning mother Ganga through body movements and vocal inflections.

The stories involve themes of gender and power dynamics, the march towards war and its effects, resentment, and envy – human traits that seem constant throughout the eras. Characters start with infinite choices that are slowly whittled down to none. Do the rolling dice determine the future or not?

Review: MAHĀBHĀRATA at Z Space

While it may be tough to keep track of the multitude of characters as Jha moves backward and forward in time, that’s not a detriment to thoroughly enjoying his magnificent performance and marveling at mastery of the dialogue.

Mahābhārata continues through August 20th. Contact the Box Office at 510.646.1126 or boxoffice@oaklandtheaterproject.org

Photo Credit: Carson French



RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
LANCO Comes To The District On Friday, October 20 Photo
LANCO Comes To The District On Friday, October 20

LANCO is coming to The District oLANCO is coming to The District on Friday, October 20. Tickets start at $25.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m.

2
San Francisco Opera Launches its 101st Season Next Month Photo
San Francisco Opera Launches its 101st Season Next Month

San Francisco Opera launches its second century on Friday, September 8 with Opera Ball and an Opening Night Concert featuring Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim conducting soloists Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak with the San Francisco Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

3
Smuin to Kick Off 30th Season With SALSA TIL DAWN Premiere, Johnny Cash Ballet & More Photo
Smuin to Kick Off 30th Season With SALSA 'TIL DAWN Premiere, Johnny Cash Ballet & More

Get ready for a thrilling start to Smuin's 30th season! Experience the vibrant premiere of 'Salsa 'Til Dawn' and a mesmerizing Johnny Cash ballet. Join in the celebrations and be part of Smuin's anniversary extravaganza. Don't miss out on this incredible lineup of performances.

4
BLUEYS BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW to Return to BroadwaySF Photo
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW to Return to BroadwaySF

Join Bluey and her friends in a delightful stage production of 'Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show' at BroadwaySF. Experience the beloved children's show live from [Date] to [Date]. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this magical and joyful event.

From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a varie... (read more about this author)

Review: TINA TURNER- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate TheatreReview: TINA TURNER- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre
Review: LES MISERABLES at Orpheum TheatreReview: LES MISERABLES at Orpheum Theatre
Review: JENN COLELLA - OUT AND PROUD at Feinstein's At The NikkoReview: JENN COLELLA - OUT AND PROUD at Feinstein's At The Nikko
Review: A CHORUS LINE at SF PlayhouseReview: A CHORUS LINE at SF Playhouse

Videos

VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack Video VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater Video
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep Video
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep
Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doméstica Realidad
La Lengua Teatro (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santastic!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (12/09-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gounod’s “Romeo and Juliet"
California Theatre (9/09-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Woodminster Amphitheater (8/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatresports (TM)
BATS Improv (7/07-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dirk Alphin's Reciprocating Pumps
The Marsh San Francisco Studio (8/12-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ragtime
UC Davis Health Pavilion (8/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Axle Surgeons of California, Inc.
Axle Surgeons of California & Northern California - Axle Doctor (5/26-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org
UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org (4/03-2/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magician Jay Alexander
Marrakech Magic Theater (2/25-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You