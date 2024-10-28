Review: EMOJILAND at 3Below Theaters, San Jose

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EMOJILAND hits solidly in San Jose at 3Below Theater. This contemporary (and often comedic) musical by Keith Harrison and Loura Schein is remarkably fun and thought provoking. Lead by a cast of characters made up of popular cellphone emoji's that are seemingly brought to life in a creative story of romance and intrigue. This is not a heavy show, but there is still much to take in with this fun and comedic romp full of sparklingly colorful characters.

The story opens on EMOJILAND which is staged inside a giant cellphone. What starts as an introduction into the silly-absurd weaves its way into a smart story line. Emily Anne Goes glows as the effervescent as the smiling happy face "Smize", but she shows there is more to the character than what's on the surface. Tuanminh Albert Do as Nerd Face proves that even the smart character's can get into trouble. The loveable cad

"Sunny" played by Frankie Mulcahy completes the love triangle and lends some powerful vocals to the musical numbers. Aeriol Ascher as the diva-like "Princess" emoji yearns to maintain power in an everchanging catalog of characters. "Prince" if deftly brought to life by James Creer who is one of the new updates and belts his bravado so well. F James Raasch as "Skull" provides (in a Halloween appropriate fashion) the fiendish balance to the plot. Raasch also balances and floats around the stage amazingly, too. Last but not least, the cast is rounded out by "Police Officer" (Osher Fine), and Construction Worker (BrieAnne Alisa Martin) who are both powerhouse singers whose nuanced performances are two of the hits in this show. Several cast members also play other emoji's, but you will have to see the show to see them at work - their versatility will astound you.



Ultimately the story circles back around to answer the many questions that arise like "who you are is what you do when life hands you a pile of poo", providing insight into how to "start again." That, no matter what obstacles or viruses try to take us down "love is what matters," reminding us all that "it's just so great to be alive."

Two big reasons to see this show: first, it is imaginative with many great musical numbers both from the entire ensemble and solo numbers; in addition to terrific choreography (by Jon Gourdine). Secondly, sinced the COVID Pandemic the smaller local Theaters have struggled to get their footing back. This fun local production has validated parking and is easy to get to in downtown San Jose. You should come and support this local gem - especially since this is such a fun way to do it!

Age appropriate for those viewers age 10 and up, so bring the family. 3Below Theater is at the corner of 2nd and San Carlos and is on the street level just a few steps from the parking garage. Show runs through November 24th, 2024. Get tickets at 3belowtheaters.com

