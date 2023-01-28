Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: CLYDE'S at Berkeley Rep

Review: CLYDE'S at Berkeley Rep

Clyde's continues through February 26, 2023.

Jan. 28, 2023  

Clyde's

Written by Lynn Nottage

Directed by Taylor Reynolds

Berkeley Rep

A foodie play is right up my alley and I was hooked just walking into the Rhoda Theatre and seeing Wilson Chin's wonderfully detailed truck-stop kitchen. Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's Tony Award-nominated play is a witty, often humorous, and poignant tale of second chances, dreams, and finding one's purpose constructed around the search for the perfect sandwich.

What may seem like a slight plotline is marvelously developed into an engrossing drama pitting four struggling ex-con kitchen workers against their heartless, cold boss. The battle percolates, then escalates while the four bond over their shared experiences. An excellent ensemble cast fully embodies their roles; Wesley Guimarães as Rafael, a failed bank robber, Cyndii Johnson as Leticia who robbed a Pharmacy to get meds for her ailing child, Louis Reyes McWilliams as Jason, imprisoned for aggravated assault, and Harold Surratt as Montrellous, the 'sensei 'of sandwiches. April Nixon has the juicy role of owner Clyde, a sassy, insult wielding bitch.

Review: CLYDE'S at Berkeley Rep

The kitchen workers are more than stereotypes as Nottage develops each into identifiable characters. Who doesn't believe in second chances and rooting for these seemingly hapless societal losers. Montrellous is the cypher here, spouting lines like "respect the recipe" and "just cause you outta prison don't mean you are". Order and composition are the elements of a great sandwich and the four bond over sharing their recipes.

Review: CLYDE'S at Berkeley Rep

Clyde will have none of it and resists changing the tried-and-true menu. The ex-con workers are merely interchangeable cogs in the kitchen staff, easily replaceable. It's a tough-as-nails performance and Nixon relishes her anger and rage. Nottage's message must be honored- none of us are bound by a single past mistake as much as society might disagree. It's a hopeful message that perhaps there's a perfect sandwich in our futures.

Clyde's continues through February 26, 2023. Tickets available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221592®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.berkeleyrep.org%2Fshows%2Fclyde-s%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or calling 510-647-2949

Photo credit: Kevin Berne




Denmarks TRIO CON BRIO COPENHAGEN to Perform at Kohl Mansion in February Photo
Denmark's TRIO CON BRIO COPENHAGEN to Perform at Kohl Mansion in February
Denmark's Trio con Brio Copenhagen, one of the most acclaimed and exceptional chamber music piano trios in the world returns to the Bay Area for a one-night-only concert of sublime chamber music presented by Music at Kohl Mansion (MAKM), a nationally recognized presenter of chamber music now in its 40th season.
Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Orpheum Theatre Photo
Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Orpheum Theatre
What did our critic think of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Orpheum Theatre?
San Francisco SPCA Kicks Off 155th Anniversary With Community Open House And Adoption Even Photo
San Francisco SPCA Kicks Off 155th Anniversary With Community Open House And Adoption Event
San Francisco SPCA kicks off its year-long 155th anniversary celebrations with Be Mine Furever, a special Community Open House and Adoption Event on Saturday, January 28, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at its Adoption Center (250 Florida Street, San Francisco).
Video: First Look At DADDY LONG LEGS At Cinnabar Theater, Streaming This Weekend! Photo
Video: First Look At DADDY LONG LEGS At Cinnabar Theater, Streaming This Weekend!
Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, continues their 50th anniversary season with the musical romance 'Daddy Long Legs', streaming online January 27-29th. See video highlights from the production.

From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a va... (read more about this author)


Review: CLYDE'S at Berkeley RepReview: CLYDE'S at Berkeley Rep
January 28, 2023

What did our critic think of CLYDE'S at Berkeley Rep?
Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Orpheum TheatreReview: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Orpheum Theatre
January 28, 2023

What did our critic think of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Orpheum Theatre?
Review: IN EVERY GENERATION at TheatreWorks Silicon ValleyReview: IN EVERY GENERATION at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
January 23, 2023

What did our critic think of IN EVERY GENERATION at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley? The traditions of the Passover seder are the jumping off point for the West Coast premiere of Ali Viterbi's thoughtful time-hopping reflection on the Jewish experience. Examining what is passed down from generation to generation, it's much more than the elements of the seder dinner - the bitter herbs, the unleavened bread and the ten plagues telling the story of the exodus from Egypt. There's the dark, ever present paranoia of persecution lingering throughout this piece making it a cautionary tale for not only Jews, but any minority facing oppression.
Review: WUTHERING HEIGHTS at Berkeley Repertory TheatreReview: WUTHERING HEIGHTS at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
November 23, 2022

What did our critic think of WUTHERING HEIGHTS at Berkeley Repertory Theatre?
Review: FROZEN at Orpheum TheatreReview: FROZEN at Orpheum Theatre
November 21, 2022

What did our critic think of FROZEN at Orpheum Theatre? Disney Theatrical Productions (also known as Disney On Broadway or Disney Theatrical Group) owns the market on transforming hit animated films into mega successes. The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Alladin and The Little Mermaid have grossed over 10 billion dollars worldwide. Frozen, based on the 3rd highest grossing animated film ever, hit the stage in 2018 and is yet another cash cow. The touring production, created by a host of Oscar and Tony award winning talent is a visual delight, often breathtaking in its beauty.
share