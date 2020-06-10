Returned Citizens Theatre Troupe Extends Its Sold-Out Zoom Show

Marin Shakespeare Company added two more performance dates for Stories from the Deep, a collection of autobiographical theatre pieces written and performed by the Returned Citizens Theatre Troupe. The first show on June 7 sold out within hours.

Free tickets are now available for live Zoom performances on Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14. Advance sign-ups are required and attendance is limited. Each performance begins at 7 pm and is followed by a Question and Answer session with the performers.

Stories from the Deep explores true-life stories about transforming oppression, addiction, bullying, lockdowns, coronavirus, and more into opportunities for growth and healing.

"I have been so touched by the vulnerability, courage, and truthfulness of the performers," said Suraya Keating, the show's director and Marin Shakespeare Company's Shakespeare for Social Justice Director. "Their voices are raw and real and will deeply move your heart."

Marin Shakespeare Company created the Returned Citizens Theatre Troupe in 2016 to create employment and support for formerly incarcerated performing artists.

"During these tumultuous and pivotal times, it's more important than ever to share stories about vital issues," said Marin Shakespeare Company Managing Director Lesley Currier. "This is an opportunity to listen to voices that often go unheard and engage in meaningful conversations."

Sunday, June 13 at 7pm and Sunday, June 14 at 7pm on Zoom

Performances by: Tony Cyprien, Pamela Ann Keane, William Palmer, Trung Tong, and John Windham Director: Suraya Keating - Assistant Director: Rachael Adler

Register for free here: https://www.marinshakespeare.org/on-stage/.

