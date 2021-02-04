Remote Theater to Present Anthony Clarvoe's Play THE ART OF SACRIFICE

After a successful launch in 2020 -- at the beginning of the pandemic lockdown -- Remote Theater kicks off 2021 with award-winning Bay Area playwright Anthony Clarvoe's THE ART OF SACRIFICE in two performances on March 6 and 7, Sat. & Sun.

"When I started writing The Art of Sacrifice, I thought it would be about brilliance and chess. Then it seemed to be about the cost of addiction, even to something beautiful. It turned out to be about the terror of raising a child in a winner-take-all country," says playwright Anthony Clarvoe. "The thrill of the play was writing a parent and child with ruthless ferocity, no limits and no filters, who share a dream and do not know how to let go."

This is a play written well before The Queen's Gambit was widely acclaimed and had entered into the national and international psyche. Anthony was indeed prescient as he has been before.

Learn more https://remote.theater/.