Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Remote Theater to Present Anthony Clarvoe's Play THE ART OF SACRIFICE

Playing March 6 and 7.

Feb. 4, 2021  

After a successful launch in 2020 -- at the beginning of the pandemic lockdown -- Remote Theater kicks off 2021 with award-winning Bay Area playwright Anthony Clarvoe's THE ART OF SACRIFICE in two performances on March 6 and 7, Sat. & Sun.

"When I started writing The Art of Sacrifice, I thought it would be about brilliance and chess. Then it seemed to be about the cost of addiction, even to something beautiful. It turned out to be about the terror of raising a child in a winner-take-all country," says playwright Anthony Clarvoe. "The thrill of the play was writing a parent and child with ruthless ferocity, no limits and no filters, who share a dream and do not know how to let go."

This is a play written well before The Queen's Gambit was widely acclaimed and had entered into the national and international psyche. Anthony was indeed prescient as he has been before.

Learn more https://remote.theater/.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Elle McLemore
Elle McLemore
Adrianna Hicks
Adrianna Hicks
Andy Karl
Andy Karl

Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows
Personalized “Virtual Valentine Telegrams” Offered By Opera San José Photo

Personalized “Virtual Valentine Telegrams” Offered By Opera San José

Stream RUNAWAY PRINCESS One Womans Empowering Journey On MarshStream Photo

Stream RUNAWAY PRINCESS One Woman's Empowering Journey On MarshStream

Berkeley Rep To Receive $50,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts Photo

Berkeley Rep To Receive $50,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Announces Call for Artists Photo

IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Announces Call for Artists


More Hot Stories For You

  • Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center's Speech and Drama Programme is Now Online
  • Wayang Kitchen and Omnibus Theatre Present RICE!, Set in Kuala Lumpur
  • The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Closes Through January 26
  • The Actors Studio Academy at klpac Offers Online Speech and Drama Programmes