Remote Theater Extends Anthony Clarvoe's THE ART OF SACRIFICE On Demand

Remote Theater kicks off 2021 with the premiere virtual performance of The Art of Sacrifice, by Anthony Clarvoe, directed by Desdemona Chiang, with original music by Paul Dresher, featuring Lauren English and Susi Damilano. Virtual performances will take place Saturday, March 6 at 4 pm Pacific/ 7 pm Eastern and Sunday, March 7 at noon Pacific/ 3 pm Eastern. The full virtual performance will also be available for streaming on demand March 18-25. Actors Reading Collective (ARC) has joined the project as a partner. Reservations: https://remote.theater/home/#upcoming.

The Art of Sacrifice tells the story of an American chess master who returns home for a match with her challenging, unpredictable mother, who years ago coached her to success. Originally conceived as a father/son story, Clarvoe worked closely with Remote Theater to reconceptualize the script for a mother/daughter team. In an interesting art/life parallel, Damilano, who plays the mother, is the actual stepmother to English, who plays the daughter. Both veterans of the San Francisco Playhouse and other Bay Area stages, the two have not acted together for many years.

Upcoming March 18th & 25th KALW 91.7 FM Broadcast Dates:

NPR affiliate KALW 91.7 FM will broadcast a selection from The Art of Sacrifice and an interview with Clarvoe on KALW's Corona Radio Theater on March 18 (full virtual production on demand 3/18-3/24 free/donation at https://remote.theater )

March 25 an excerpt from Remote's production, Manatee on Mars, by Tanya Shaffer, directed by Giovanni Rodriguez, will air on March 25 with an interview with director Giovanni Rodriguez and Tanya Shaffer. (The full virtual production on demand 3/25-3/31 free/donation at https://remote.theate.)

"When I first started writing The Art of Sacrifice, I thought it would be about brilliance and chess," said Clarvoe. "The thrill of this new iteration was in writing about two women-a parent and child with ruthless ferocity, no limits and no filters-who share a dream and do not know how to let go."

"Remote Theater is committed to bringing new plays by both accomplished and emerging artists to global audiences, some of whom have never experienced theater before," says Artistic Director and Founder Giovanni Rodriguez. "Part of our mission is to spotlight women. With our production of The Art of Sacrifice, we continue that journey with these two strong, complicated, fascinating characters portrayed by two phenomenal performers."

