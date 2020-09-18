Pop-Up Magazine Debuts New Collection of Videos Highlighting Latinx Storytellers and Journalists 

Stories of fearlessness, cumbia serenades, and inspired advice presented for Hispanic Heritage Month, with exclusive sponsorship from Google.

Pop-Up Magazine, the acclaimed live magazine that sells out grand, historic venues across the country, has launched a collection of stories and videos celebrating Latinx voices. Released as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the collection brings together filmmakers, writers, designers, musicians and illustrators in five moving performances that highlight the unique, inventive magic of a signature Pop-Up Magazine experience.

The stories are intimate, emotional, and surprising - a teenage volunteer paramedic navigates gang violence in El Salvador; a book of Peruvian tips on public speaking becomes a reference guide for the complex diversity of cultures in Latin America; cumbia serenades serve as a soundtrack for the labor and immigration movement; an advice columnist finds universal humor in our personal identity crises; and more.

Pop-Up Magazine's stories for Hispanic Heritage Month are presented with exclusive support from Google, and will premiere on YouTube throughout the month, beginning September 14 through October 15. Download the discussion guide, learn more and stream the stories for free at popupmagazine.com/heritage.

The collection features stories from journalist Daniel Alarcón (Radio Ambulante), musician La Marisoul (La Santa Cecilia), documentary filmmaker Juliana Schatz Preston, Advice columnist JP Brammer (¡Hola Papi!), and writers José Vadi (Off/Page Project) and Josh Kun (USC Annenberg); illustrations by Josh Cochran, Arianna Vairo, and Natalia Rojas Castro; and original music by Los Jornaleros Del Norte, Cheche Alara, and Pop-Up Magazine musical collaborators Magik*Magik Orchestra.

Stories for Hispanic Heritage Month includes Buscándole, a national campaign from Google celebrating Latinx businesses and communities. Google is sharing the stage with an introduction by Maxeme Tuchman, CEO and co-founder of tech startup Caribu. Max is currently a participant in the Google for Startups Academy and is the first Latina entrepreneur to raise $1M in equity crowdfunding.

