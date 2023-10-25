Pianist Mao Fujita Makes His Steinway Society - The Bay Area Premiere At Visual And Performing Arts Center At De Anza TCollege On November 18

Japanese pianist Mao Fujita makes his Steinway Society - The Bay Area premiere at Visual and Performing Arts Center at De Anza College on November 18, 2023

With an innate musical sensitivity, 24-year-old pianist Mao Fujita is one of those special talents to come along only rarely, equally at home with Mozart as with the major romantic repertoire. Born in Tokyo, he was still studying at the Tokyo College of Music in 2017 when he took First Prize at the prestigious Concours International de Piano Clara Haskil in Switzerland, along with the Audience Award, Prix Modern Times, and the Prix Coup de Coeur. He was the Silver Medalist at the 2019 Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow.

Fujita, who started piano lessons at the age of three, won his first international prize in 2010 at the World Classic in Taiwan, and became a laureate of numerous national and international competitions such as the Rosario Marciano International Piano Competition in Vienna (2013), Zhuhai International Mozart Competition for Young Musicians (2015), and the Gina Bachauer International Young Artists Piano Competition (2016).

Fujita made his highly anticipated US recital debut at Carnegie Hall in January 2023 to great acclaim. He has appeared in recitals at major international festivals. Orchestral highlights include performances with the Gewandhausorchester, Munich Philharmonic, Royal Philharmonic, Royal Concertgebouw, Philharmonique de Radio France, Konzerthaus Berlin, Yomiuri Nippon Symphony, Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony, Israel Philharmonic, RAI, Filarmonica della Scala, and Lucerne Festival orchestras.

In November 2021, Fujita signed an exclusive multi-album deal with Sony Classical International. The new partnership started with a studio recording of Mozart's complete piano sonatas. He performed the same set of works, interspersed with sets of Variations over five concerts, for his debut at London's Wigmore Hall at the end of the 2022/2023 season.