Photos: JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING At Berkeley Repertory Theatre

The play is running Berkeley Rep’s Peet’s Theatre now through December 15, 2024.

By: Nov. 12, 2024
Check out brand-new production photos from Jocelyn Bioh's Tony Award-winning new comedy, JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Peet’s Theatre now through December 15, 2024.

Step into the vibrant world of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, a beloved Harlem hotspot where West African immigrant braiders work their magic on the locals' locks. Amidst the lively buzz of a scorching summer, love ignites, dreams soar, and secrets unravel. But beneath the surface lies a current of uncertainty, pushing this close-knit community to confront the challenges of being outsiders in their own neighborhood.

Photo Credit: Ben Krantz Studio/Berkeley Rep

Bisserat Tseggai and Mia Ellis

Tiffany Renee Johnson, Bisserat Tseggai, Jordan Rice, and Aisha Sougou with Awa Sal Secka

Aisha Sougou, Leovina Charles, Melanie Brezill, Awa Sal Secka, Jordan Rice, Victoire Charles, Bisserat Tseggai, Mia Ellis, and Tiffany Renee Johnson

Awa Sal Secka, Yao Dogbe, and Tiffany Renee Johnson, Leovina Charles, Aisha Sougou, Jordan Rice, and Mia Ellis

Melanie Brezill and Aisha Sougou

Jordan Rice and Leovina Charles

Tiffany Renee Johnson and Leovina Charles, Bisserat Tseggai and Mia Ellis

Aisha Sougou and Melanie Brezill

Aisha Sougou and Melanie Brezill

Tiffany Renee Johnson and Awa Sal Secka, Aisha Sougou, Melanie Brezill, Mia Ellis, and Bisserat Tseggai

Aisha Sougou and Awa Sal Secka

Awa Sal Seck and Tiffany Renee Johnson

Tiffany Renee Johnson

Jordan Rice and Bisserat Tseggai




