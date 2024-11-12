Photos: JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING At Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out brand-new production photos from Jocelyn Bioh's Tony Award-winning new comedy, JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Peet’s Theatre now through December 15, 2024.



Step into the vibrant world of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, a beloved Harlem hotspot where West African immigrant braiders work their magic on the locals' locks. Amidst the lively buzz of a scorching summer, love ignites, dreams soar, and secrets unravel. But beneath the surface lies a current of uncertainty, pushing this close-knit community to confront the challenges of being outsiders in their own neighborhood.

Photo Credit: Ben Krantz Studio/Berkeley Rep

Comments