Photos: First Look at David Greig's DUNSINANE at Marin Theatre Company
Brand-new production photos have been released from David Greig's acclaimed play, Dunsinane, now playing at Marin Theatre Company through Sunday, October 16, 2022.
See photos below!
Being produced for the first time by an American team, Dunsinane is a captivating, imagined sequel to Shakespeare's Macbeth that explores one man's attempt to restore peace in a country consumed by war. Macbeth is dead. Under cover of night, the English army has swept in, killed the tyrant and claimed Scotland's seat of power. But efforts to restore order appear futile as the situation spins out of control. Fierce one minute and funny the next, Scottish playwright David Greig's extraordinary ability to infuse a dark story with rich humor results in a lively, vital examination of power-illuminating uncanny parallels between Scotland's medieval and present-day political landscapes around the world.
Photo credit: Kevin Berne
Molly Lyons, Brendan Barger, Jack Hochschild, Kira Keane (floor); Back (L-R): Daniel Duque-Estrada, Josh Odsess-Rubin, Aldo Billingslea, Lisa Anne Porter, and Michael Ray Wisely
: Molly Lyons (floorL), Brendan Barger (behind), Jack Hochschild (front), Kira Keane (floor R); Back (L-R): Josh Odsess-Rubin, Aldo Billingslea
Aldo Billingslea (left) and company
Brendan Barger; Josh Odsess-Rubin (floor); Back: Jack Hochschild, Kira Keane, and Molly Lyons i
Aldo Billingslea and Michael Ray Wisely
Molly Lyons, Lisa Anne Porter, and Kira Keane
Jack Hochschild and Daniel Duque-Estrada
Aldo Billingslea and Lisa Anne Porter
Daniel Duque-Estrada; Back: Lisa Anne Porter, Molly Lyons
Aldo Billingslea, Back: Lisa Anne Porter
Brendan Barger and Kira Keane
Kira Keane and Josh Odsess-Rubin
Jack Hochschild and Lisa Anne Porter