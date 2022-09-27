Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at David Greig's DUNSINANE at Marin Theatre Company

Dunsinane is a captivating, imagined sequel to Shakespeare’s Macbeth that explores one man's attempt to restore peace in a country consumed by war.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Brand-new production photos have been released from David Greig's acclaimed play, Dunsinane, now playing at Marin Theatre Company through Sunday, October 16, 2022.

See photos below!

Being produced for the first time by an American team, Dunsinane is a captivating, imagined sequel to Shakespeare's Macbeth that explores one man's attempt to restore peace in a country consumed by war. Macbeth is dead. Under cover of night, the English army has swept in, killed the tyrant and claimed Scotland's seat of power. But efforts to restore order appear futile as the situation spins out of control. Fierce one minute and funny the next, Scottish playwright David Greig's extraordinary ability to infuse a dark story with rich humor results in a lively, vital examination of power-illuminating uncanny parallels between Scotland's medieval and present-day political landscapes around the world.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne

Molly Lyons, Brendan Barger, Jack Hochschild, Kira Keane (floor); Back (L-R): Daniel Duque-Estrada, Josh Odsess-Rubin, Aldo Billingslea, Lisa Anne Porter, and Michael Ray Wisely

: Molly Lyons (floorL), Brendan Barger (behind), Jack Hochschild (front), Kira Keane (floor R); Back (L-R): Josh Odsess-Rubin, Aldo Billingslea

Aldo Billingslea (left) and company

Aldo Billingslea

Brendan Barger; Josh Odsess-Rubin (floor); Back: Jack Hochschild, Kira Keane, and Molly Lyons i

Aldo Billingslea and Michael Ray Wisely

Molly Lyons, Lisa Anne Porter, and Kira Keane

Jack Hochschild and Daniel Duque-Estrada

Aldo Billingslea and Lisa Anne Porter

Josh Odsess-Rubin

Daniel Duque-Estrada; Back: Lisa Anne Porter, Molly Lyons

Aldo Billingslea, Back: Lisa Anne Porter

Brendan Barger and Kira Keane

Kira Keane and Josh Odsess-Rubin

Jack Hochschild and Lisa Anne Porter


