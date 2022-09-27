Photos: First Look at David Greig's DUNSINANE at Marin Theatre Company

Brand-new production photos have been released from David Greig's acclaimed play, Dunsinane, now playing at Marin Theatre Company through Sunday, October 16, 2022.

See photos below!

Being produced for the first time by an American team, Dunsinane is a captivating, imagined sequel to Shakespeare's Macbeth that explores one man's attempt to restore peace in a country consumed by war. Macbeth is dead. Under cover of night, the English army has swept in, killed the tyrant and claimed Scotland's seat of power. But efforts to restore order appear futile as the situation spins out of control. Fierce one minute and funny the next, Scottish playwright David Greig's extraordinary ability to infuse a dark story with rich humor results in a lively, vital examination of power-illuminating uncanny parallels between Scotland's medieval and present-day political landscapes around the world.