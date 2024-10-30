Photos: Epic Party Theatre Presents Roger Q. Mason's LAVENDER MEN At Z Space

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, October 28, Epic Party Theatre presented a special reading of Black Filipinx playwright and Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason’s acclaimed stage play, Lavender Men in the lobby of Z Space. The reading was directed by Richard Mosqueda and starred Dean Linnard* (Tambo & Bones at Playwrights Horizons), Jackson Janowicz* (Monsters of the American Cinema at the Kitchen Theatre), Roger Q. Mason (Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution on Netflix), and Taylor Mendez.

Lavender Men is a genre-pushing play that courageously re-imagines one of America's most beloved historical icons, President Abraham Lincoln, through a queer person of color's storytelling lens. Taffeta, a self-proclaimed "fabulous queer creation of color," invades Honest Abe's private world to confront issues of visibility, race and LGBTQ+ inclusion that still challenge us today.

Lavender Men originally premiered to critical and audience acclaim in 2022 with Skyline Theatre and Playwrights’ Arena in Los Angeles. Charles McNulty of the Los Angeles Times declared Mason “A daring theatrical talent” saying the play was “evoking the mingled visions of Suzan-Lori Parks, Jeremy O. Harris and Michael R. Jackson.” TheaterMania named the production one of The Best Regional Shows of 2022 calling Mason “A major voice in the theatrical vanguard.” The Hollywood Times declared it “One of the best plays you will see in Los Angeles this year.”

Photo credit: Robbie Sweeny

