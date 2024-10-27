Photos: BEETHOVEN'S NINTH SYMPHONY at San Francisco Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Francisco Opera hosted a performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with Music Director Eun Sun Kim conducting the San Francisco Opera Orchestra, Chorus, and vocal soloists Jennifer Holloway (soprano), Annika Schlicht (mezzo-soprano), Russell Thomas (tenor), and Kwangchul Youn (bass) on October 26. Check out photos below!

The sold-out, one-night-only concert presentation honored the 200th anniversary of Beethoven’s work and used the Company’s new Dodson Orchestra Shell, made possible by Jerome and Thao Dodson and designed by San Francsico Opera Production Manager Ryan O’Steen.

Photo Credit: Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera

