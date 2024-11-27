Photos: A WHYNOT CHRISTMAS CAROL World Premiere At American Conservatory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out brand-new production photos from the world premiere of A Whynot Christmas Carol performing at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater now through Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

From Obie Award-winning playwright Craig Lucas and Tony Award winner and A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon comes a joyous and puckishly funny adaptation of Charles Dickens’ beloved classic. A small theater troupe in the town of Whynot has gathered to put up their director’s new version of A Christmas Carol. From the first rehearsal to opening night, we follow these sometimes-reluctant comrades on their quest to put on a great show with too little time and money but no shortage of opinions.

An ingenious set and costume design by Tony Award winner David Zinn (A.C.T.’s The Wizard of Oz) and choreography by Erika Chong Shuch transports us behind the curtain as our ragtag cast boldly tackles prop mishaps and dance blunders, collaborating against all odds in hopes of a holiday miracle: real change. With festive music, magical ghosts, an effervescent cast of kids, and ample hijinks, this new Bay Area holiday tradition brings Dickens’ timeless message of generosity to life, reminding us to embrace kindness throughout the year.

