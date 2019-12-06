Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos from MORE GUNS! THE NRA MUSICAL

MORE GUNS! A Musical Comedy About The NRA - currently playing to sell-out audiences at The Second City in Hollywood - will play a limited engagement at San Francisco's Z Space (450 Florida Street, San Francisco, CA 94110) from January 30 - February 1, 2020.

Take a look at photos from the production below!

MORE GUNS! features book, music, and lyrics by Philip Labes and Michael O'Konis, with original direction by Zach Siegel, musical direction by Michael O'Konis and choreography by Dahlya Glick. The press opening will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at http://www.zspace.org/ or MoreGunsMusical.com.

Photo Credit: Rachel Luna

Caroline Thrasher, Dor Gvirtsman, Jack Norman, Sidne Phillips, Shukri Abdi, Dahlya Glick

Dahlya Glick, Andrew Pifko, Mike McClendon

Mike McClendon, Dor Gvirtsman, Dahlya Glick, Jack Norman, Shukri Abdi, Sidne Phillips, Michael O'Konis

Philip Labes, Marnina Schon. Photo by Rachel Luna

Shukri Abdi, Andrew Pifko. Photo by Rachel Luna

Andrew Pifko

Caroline Thrasher



