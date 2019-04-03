Photo Flash: First Look at Magic Theatre's IN OLD AGE

Magic Theatre presents Mfoniso Udofia's World Premiere In Old Age, the Company's first production of 2019. In Old Age will be directed by Victor Malana Maog. Previews began on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Magic Theatre's Fort Mason location (Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123), with a press opening on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $15 - $75 and are on-sale now at MagicTheatre.org.

In In Old Age, seasoned repairman Azell Abernathy arrives at the home of Abasiama Ufot to redo the floors of her dilapidated New England home, where he is surprised to be met with stubborn resistance. The two clash, challenge each other, and eventually form an unlikely spiritual connection. Abasiama and Azell learn the true nature of forgiveness and love, just as her life takes a new turn. This fifth installment of Mfoniso Udofia's Ufot family cycle offers both purge and peacemaking; both frenzy and faith. Other chapters of Mfoniso's cycle (Sojourners, runboyrun) were performed at Magic in the 2015-16 season. Udofia's sweeping nine-part saga tells the multi-generational stories of a family of Nigerian immigrants and their American-born children.

Magic Theatre's production of In Old Age is part of a special collaboration with American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.). Until March 31, A.C.T. is presenting the fourth installment of Udofia's Ufot family cycle, Her Portmanteau, at the Strand Theater (1127 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103).



The cast of In Old Age will feature Steven Anthony Jones as "Azell Abernathy" and Nancy Moricette as "Abasiama Ufot."

In addition to Ms. Udofia and Mr. Maog, the creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Sara Huddleston (Sound Design), Courtney Flores (Costume Design) and York Kennedy (Lighting Design).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Reiley





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You