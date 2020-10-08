Palo Alto Players Announces Virtual Series HOMEBOUND CABARETS

Enjoy Players' community of artists right in the comfort of your own home as they perform some of their favorite songs and scenes.

Palo Alto Players, currently celebrating its 90th Anniversary season, has announced a new virtual cabaret series, HOMEBOUND CABARETS, for Fall 2020.

Enjoy Players' community of artists right in the comfort of your own home as they perform some of their favorite songs and scenes to inspire, entertain, and amuse you. The HOMEBOUND CABARETS series comprises three virtual cabarets streaming October 23 through December 13, 2020. With original concept by Artistic Director Patrick Klein, the cabarets are designed to be at-home experiences that can be watched at show time, hosted live with special surprise guests, or viewable on demand up to 24 hours after the live stream. Streaming tickets and 3-series virtual subscriptions are on sale now at paplayers.org or by phone at 650.329.0891.

"It's long been a dream of mine to create a cabaret series to highlight the extraordinary talent we have participating in our mainstage programming," said Artistic Director Patrick Klein. "If this unprecedented situation has given us anything, it has allowed us the time and opportunity to boldly explore new avenues of production. I am excited to see what our friends come up with from their homes, as this series is all about tapping into their boundless creative and innovative energy!"

In chronological order, Palo Alto Players' HOMEBOUND CABARETS series schedule is as follows:

ONCE UPON A MIDNIGHT DREARY

October 23 -31, 2020

ONCE UPON A MIDNIGHT DREARY is what happens when some of your favorite Palo Alto Players ghouls set their macabre side free! Join us for a cabaret of songs, dances and scenes from Broadway hits and beyond - perfect for the homebound spooky season!

IF YOU KNEW MY STORY

November 13 - 22, 2020

IF YOU KNEW MY STORY relishes in the meeting of passion, self worth, and broken barriers! Artists take the virtual stage with musical performances and scenes that defy perceptions, transcend boundaries, and celebrate the new normal.

HOLIDAY FAMILY SING ALONG

December 4 - 13, 2020

HOLIDAY FAMILY SING ALONG bonds our Palo Alto Players family with yours during the holiday season! Regardless of how you celebrate, you're invited to sing and dance along with our amazing performers to both the classics and the offbeat tunes that define this festive time of year. Early-evening showtimes make this series extra appealing to families.

Streaming performances begin on October 23 and continue through December 13. Performance times are all in Pacific Standard Time and dates and times vary by cabaret. Visit paplayers.org for specific performance dates and times. Palo Alto Players' production of the musical Allegiance, originally scheduled to perform November 2020, will be re-rescheduled to late spring/early summer 2021, at the end of the company's 90th season.

Single streaming tickets ($20) and a 3-series cabaret subscription ($50) can be purchased online at paplayers.org, or by phone at 650.329.0891 (Tuesday through Friday, 11am - 4pm). Ticket buyers will receive a link to the show of their choice the day before the event to watch live at show time and have access to view on demand for 24 hours after show time.

Series subscribers will not only have access to all three cabarets, but also have free access to additional on demand digital content including the Players@90 Series, a virtual theatre tour, and a live Zoom Improv Night; save 20% off single ticket prices for any mainstage livestream or in person performances through June 2021; and priority access to any ticket purchase before the general public. Every ticket purchase directly supports the creatives, staff, and technology for this series, and ensures that Palo Alto Players can remain a vital part of this community during the ongoing pandemic.

