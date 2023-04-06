Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PWC Presents TO BURST TO BLOOM

Performances are Saturday, May 6, 2023 @ 4:00pm & Saturday, May 13, 2023 @ 2:00pm.

Apr. 06, 2023  

PWC Presents TO BURST TO BLOOM

The Peninsula Women's Chorus has announced its spring 2023 concert series, To Burst to Bloom, which the group will perform live on May 6th at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Palo Alto and on May 13 at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Palo Alto. To Burst To Bloom celebrates spring, awakening, and the joy of vibrant life. Like a flower lifts towards the sun, the pieces in this concert embody life's vitality, uplift, and resilience.

Through works such as Joan Szymko's "Stars in Your Bones," Rollo Dilworth's "Shine On Me," Thomas Morley's lilting "April is in My Mistress' Face," and the beautiful contemporary work Alejandro Yagüe's "Historietas del Viento," the Peninsula Women's Chorus will sonify what it is to turn one's face towards the sun.

To Burst To Bloom closes PWC's first two-year Composer-in-Residence cycle, showcasing Julie Herndon's commissioned work, "Mouth," which premiered at the New Music for Treble Voices Festival.

This concert also marks the beginning of our time with our second Composer-in-Residence and guest artist, Theresa Wong, who will accompany the PWC on cello for Donald Patriquin's heartwarming arrangement of the Czech folksong, "Ach! Synku, Synku," as well as perform improvised interludes throughout the concert. Radiance, PWC's chamber ensemble, will perform Wong's exquisite composition "To Burst To Bloom." The concert will close with Astor Piazzolla's raucous "Libertango," as we relish the contagious energy that is spring.







