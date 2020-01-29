Opera San José Will Presents Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE

Comedy, adventure, and brilliant singing come together on stage when Opera San José presents Mozart's The Magic Flute. This magical adventure follows a wandering prince who must complete three quests to win his true love's hand. Filled with fantasy, romance, and vengeance, the opera dramatically alternates spoken dialogue with some of Mozart's most beautiful music. Featuring colorful characters including a lovesick bird catcher, a giant serpent, and the Queen of the Night, The Magic Flute has charmed audiences since its first performance in 1791. Sung in German with English subtitles, The Magic Flute will be conducted by Donato Cabrera, music director of the California Symphony and Las Vegas Philharmonic, and directed by Brad Dalton, who has staged major opera productions throughout the United States and abroad, including for San Francisco Opera, Metropolitan Opera, Washington Opera, and others. It will be presented at the magnificent California Theatre, the elegant 1927 former movie palace meticulously restored to opulent splendor and now one of the world's most intimate opera houses.



Introduction to Opera: Larry Hancock presents an engaging free 45-minute talk about the opera to ticket holders before every performance (6:30pm for evening performances and 1:30pm for matinees). Open to all ticket holders.



The Magic Flute Preview: Moderated by Larry Hancock, this free sneak peek includes a lecture and performances by Opera San José artists. Held from 12:00pm-1:00pm, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, guests are asked to use the Market Street entrance of the California Theatre.



Opera at Your Doorstep Lecture Series: Longtime Opera San José subscriber Bradford Wade offers FREE talks about The Magic Flute to increase understanding and enjoyment of opera. (Dates for The Magic Flute lecture talks will be announced in March 2020 and can be found at operasj.org)

WHEN:

April 18 - May 3, 2020

WHERE:

California Theatre, 345 South 1st Street, San Jose

TIMES:

8:00pm, Saturday, April 18, 2020

3:00pm, Sunday, April 19, 2020

8:00pm, Thursday, April 23, 2020

3:00pm, Sunday, April 26, 2020

8:00pm, Friday, May 1, 2020

3:00pm, Sunday, May 3, 2020

TICKETS:

$55-$195

INFO: For information or to order tickets, visit operasj.org, call (408) 437-4450, or visit the Opera San José Box Office (2149 Paragon Drive, San José).

Photo Credit: Pat Kirk





