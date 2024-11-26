Opera San José To Present Bartók's BLUEBEARD'S CASTLE In February 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Opera San José will present an all-new production of Béla Bartók's chilling one-act opera Bluebeard's Castle, directed by OSJ General Director/CEO Shawna Lucey and conducted by Opera San José Music Director Joseph Marcheso.

This psychological thriller follows a woman who uncovers terrifying corners of her new husband's dark past while unlocking rooms in his eerie home. This powerful production will feature soprano Maria Natale, Emeritus OSJ Artist-in-Residence whose acclaimed portrayals at OSJ include the title role in Tosca and The Countess in The Marriage of Figaro, as the unwitting bride who comes to live in the haunted realm of a mysterious duke.

Acclaimed baritone Zachary Nelson will make his OSJ debut as Duke Bluebeard. Bluebeard's Castle will be performed in English, with English and Spanish supertitles.

Running February 15 – March 2, 2025 at California Theatre, 345 S 1st St, San José. For more information, the public can visit operasj.org or call 408-437-4450 (open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00am–4:00pm).

Comments