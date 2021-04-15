ODC Theater Announces The 9th Annual Theater Festival, June 3 - 12

ODC Theater has announced the complete program for the ninth annual ODC Theater Festival, formerly the Walking Distance Dance Festival, June 3 - 12, featuring two weeks of Bay Area performance on film, including nine world premieres, and several more works adapted from the stage to the screen. Festival Passes, starting at $40 per household, are now on sale at odc.dance/festival or by phone at 415-863-9834.

Initially planned as the 2020 kick-off to a year of events in honor of ODC's 50th anniversary, the 2021 Festival will feature all of the artists scheduled to appear last summer. The program also includes three exciting new additions, plus a host of virtual conversations, artist interviews, receptions and films on demand.

The roster of artists, all with deep Bay Area ties, includes ODC Theater Resident Artist Antoine Hunter (Purple Fire Crow), former Resident Artist Catherine Galasso and composer Dave Cerf, ODC Home Company Garrett + Moulton Productions, father-and-son actors Geoff and Dan Hoyle, choreographer Hope Mohr and playwright Maxe Crandall, choreographer Margaret Jenkins and theater-maker Rinde Eckert, former Resident Artist Monique Jenkinson aka Fauxnique, experimental performance group NAKA Dance Theater, and contemporary dance company Robert Moses' Kin. In keeping with tradition, this year's Festival also includes works by ODC's flagship dance company ODC/Dance. Rounding out the roster of artists are the three recipients of ODC's Opportunity Fund for emerging choreographers: Jeremy Bannon-Neches, Nicole Maria Hoffschneider and Noah Wang.

"The ODC Theater Festival brings together artists who hold a part of ODC's past, present and future," said ODC Executive Director Carma Zisman. "Though they were originally invited to present works of live performance, on account of the pandemic's restrictions and for the health and safety of our community, we asked them to adapt their work for the screen. They have each risen to the occasion, and this year's Festival is a testament to their resilience and creativity.

"We look forward to welcoming the next chapter of the Theater with continued conversation and the introduction of shared curatorial leadership with parties outside of ODC. Steering this process is Chloë Zimberg, ODC Theater's new creative director."

"As we've moved through the transition to virtual presentation, I have been consistently humbled by the ingenuity of this year's artists," added Zimberg. "Each one will present something new, whether it is an entirely new imagining, or a reworking of a past project for filmic premiere."

For more information visit odc.dance/festival.