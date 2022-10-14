OASIS To Present SEX, CAMP, ROCK N' ROLL With Ryan Patrick Welsh

OASIS will present Sex, Camp, Rock n' Roll A Musical Cabaret Fantasy with Ryan Patrick Welsh on Tuesday Oct 25, 7pm, Tuesday Nov 15, 7pm, Tuesday Dec 13, 7pm, and Jan 12 - 14, 7pm

Sex, Camp, Rock n' Roll is a musical, cabaret fantasy starring Ryan Patrick Welsh, The 8th Best Legs in San Francisco. Deeply personal, thoroughly humorous, and exceedingly fantastical, Ryan Patrick weaves an unforgettable night of story, song, and sensuality featuring a full rock band and backup singers. Buckle up for a night of delicious vulnerability and dazzling entertainment from one of San Francisco's most outlandish performers.

Ryan Patrick Welsh, a.k.a. The 8th Best Legs in San Francisco, is a tall & bawdy, chanteuse, performer, and sex worker based in San Francisco. Ryan Patrick has appeared on numerous stages across SF with The San Francisco Neo-Futurists, Peaches Christ Productions, The Presidio Theatre, and Oasis, most notably with Baloney, and in her original cabaret 'Sex, Camp, & Rock 'N Roll'.

Before moving to SF, RP received his Bachelors of Music in Musical Theatre from the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, where he also performed on many stages. As a producer, RP helped to bring the SF Neo-Futurists' Annual Pride Show to the legendary queer bar, El Rio, and greatly expanded the video work of Baloney, beginning with adapting 'The Night Before xxMas' sketch into a short film. They are proud to work as a producer for Baloney, year round, on top of performing in the show. RP's recent performance in 'Cooking at 420' in the 2022 Spliff Film Festival helped to win 'Funniest in Show' award.

A lover of piano bars, disco, and beaches, you are equally likely to find her entertaining the back room of Martunis on a Monday, tearing up the dance floor on a Saturday night, or lounging deliciously on Marshall's Beach on the right sunny day. He hopes some day to perform across the world.

This production is made possible through the Artist in Residency Program of OasisArts.

Learn more about OasisArts at https://www.sfoasis.com/oasisarts.