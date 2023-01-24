Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Radio Play THE FOREVER WAVE To Air This March

A world premiere radio play of the now set in the San Francisco of the future.

Jan. 24, 2023 

While the pandemic's impacts on the theatre arts continue to devastate, the artistic imperative to dig deeply into the stories that define us has never been stronger. One of the innovative ways that theatre-makers have continued to craft COVID-safe narrative work has been via the radio play. Inspired by Dylan Thomas' iconic Under Milk Wood, The Forever Wave is set in a drowned San Francisco, circa 2070.

In The Forever Wave the survivors of this water-logged world occupy the iconic hilltops of San Francisco become individual islands-jutting up from a climate-change induced tide that rolled in one day and never rolled out.

Combining geography, climate science, Bay Area history, and an array of almost 70 voices-survivors and dead alike-The Forever Wave is a comprehensive exploration of a what-if future that seems ever more likely every year we fail to address the impacts of climate change and economic inequality. What communities will emerge when our systems have collapsed entirely and "normal" is a historical relic? What can the hilltop-dwellers of the future teach us about ourselves in the now? And what are the things we can start building in order to avoid their fate?

In collaboration with Brian Stokle and "Burrito Justice"-co-creators of the "San Francisco Archipelago" map-Estrella Suerte Productions is offering a downloadable "Forever Wave" map depicting the San Francisco of the future along with the names and locations of key characters in the play. The radio play will be free to access on an open-ended "tour" of the Bay Area's community radio stations, with its opening weekend set for March 4 and 5 on KSFP 102.5 LP FM, broadcasting from Sutro Tower in San Francisco. A ticketing page has been set up in order to raise donations for the project, as well as a website page where the broadcasting schedule and locations will be updated, and the downloadable map and cast bios available.

Brought to vivid, auditory life by a multicultural, multigenerational, and multilingual cast of 12 representing the diversity of the Bay Area in terms of culture, ethnicity, gender, and sexual expression, The Forever Wave is a study in resilience, resourcefulness, and community-building. "If you survive the apocalypse," one narrator asks, "don't you get to help build what comes after it?" Performed by: Roy Conboy, Jerikka Gamboa, Aaliyah Gilliard, Peter Griggs, Nathaniel Justiniano, Julia Letzel, Mia Paschal, Krystle Piamonte, Edna Mira Raia, Patrick Simms, Megan Trout, and Lluis Valls. Audio engineering by Patrick Simms, and sound design by Cliff Caruthers

The Forever Wave Broadcast Schedule and ticket link (more dates TBA)

Saturday, Mï»¿arch 4, KSFP 102.5 LP FM, broadcasting from Sutro Tower in SF, 8-10 pm

Sunday, Mï»¿arch 5, KSFP 102.5 LP FM, broadcasting from Sutro Tower in SF, 8-10 pm

Thursday, Mï»¿arch 9, BFF.fm, 7:30-9:30 am

Friday, Mï»¿arch 10, RadioValencia.fm, 8-10 pm

Saturday, Mï»¿arch 11, RadioValencia.fm, 8-10 pm

Friday, Mï»¿arch 17, KACR-LPFM 96.1, Alameda, 8-10 pm

Sunday, Mï»¿arch 19, KACR-LPFM 96.1, Alameda, 2-4 pm & 10 pm-12 midnight




