Napa Valley Museum Yountville Presents Two Special Events Next Month

From April 13 through July 14, 2019, Napa Valley Museum Yountville will present Picasso & The Masters of 20th Century Printmaking, in the Main Gallery. This exhibition is a deep dive into the fine art of printmaking as exemplified by Pablo Picasso and the modern masters of the 20th century. The show walks the viewer through the primary printmaking techniques from lithography, mezzotint, engraving and woodcuts to linocuts, pochoirs, and carborundum etching with interactive demonstrations.

The show features 50 plus rare and iconic prints by Picasso, Chagall, Miro, Dali, Matisse, Braque, Matta, and Motherwell. Also includes a fascinating display of printmaking tools and presses from the International Printing Museum and the California College of the Arts.

Museum Admission for this exhibition is: $15: Adult (age 18-64); $7.50: Seniors (65+) and Kids under 18. Admission is Free for Museum Members, residents of the California Veterans Home and Active Duty Military. The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is located at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 to 4 pm. More information and advance purchase tickets are available at www.napavalleymuseum.org/picasso.

Two Special Events:

Tour with the Guest Curator of "Picasso & the Masters of 20th Century Printmaking"

12 - 1 pm on select Saturdays: May 25 and June 1, 15 and 22; more dates announced soon at https://napavalleymuseum.org/exhibition/tour-guest-curator-picasso-masters-20th-c-printmaking/. Meet our guest curator for a fascinating tour through the exhibition, highlighting the stories behind the creation of these masterworks, an exploration of printmaking techniques, and a discussion of printmaking's significance in the history of modern art. Free with Museum admission.

Flamenco | Picasso: Friday June 21 from 5 to 7 pm. An evening of flamenco music, featuring master guitarist Mark Taylor. Includes wine from Gen7 Wines, light Tapas, and Museum Admission ($15 value) plus a curated tour by our Guest Curator of: Picasso & the Masters of 20th Century Printmaking. Enjoy the printmaking mastery of Picasso, Miro, Mattise, Motherwell, Chagall and others accompanied by the exquisite flamenco guitar music of Mark Taylor.

Non-members $30; Members $20. Tickets on our website at: https://napavalleymuseum.org/exhibition/flamenco-picasso-evening-flamenco-guitar/

Also currently on exhibition:

In Yountville:

Also on exhibition from April 13 through July 14, 2019: Laurie Shelton's "Cows" in the Spotlight Gallery. Painter Laurie Shelton is a longtime Napa Valley resident whose paintings of farm animals are highly prized from St. Helena to Palo Alto to Paris. Having lost her husband to brain cancer, the image of a cow became the vehicle for her to work through her emotions. She paints figures and portraits but it is the cow image where she has found a release. This exhibition will include new works as well as a "cattle roundup" of works from the private collections of her fans. Paintings for sale during the exhibition will benefit the Museum's arts and education programs.

At the CIA at Copia in Napa through September 2, 2019, the touring version of our acclaimed world premiere exhibition: France is a Feast: The Photographic Journey of Paul & Julia Child. https://www.ciaatcopia.com/experiences/france-is-a-feast-julia-child-exhibit





