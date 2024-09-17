NO, NO, NANETTE to be Presented at South Bay Musical Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Bay Musical Theatre will present the classic musical comedy No, No, Nanette, running from September 28 to October 19, 2024 at the Saratoga Civic Theater. Featuring a book by Otto Harbach and Frank Mandel, music by Vincent Youmans, and lyrics by Irving Caesar and Otto Harbach, No, No, Nanette is a delightful, lighthearted romp that first premiered on Broadway 100 years ago. Later adapted and originally directed on Broadway by Burt Shevelove, the show won four Tony Awards and four Drama Desk Awards for its revival in 1971, including Outstanding Costume Design by Raoul Pene Du Bois and Outstanding Choreography by Donald Saddler.

Speaking of choreography, South Bay Musical Theatre boasts a special connection to that Tony-winning revival that they will be leveraging for this latest reimagining on the Saratoga stage. You see, one of the dancers from that production (who later reprised her role in multiple national touring companies) was Dottie Lester-White, a talented dancer and choreographer in her own right who was involved in SBMT's 1993 and 2003 productions of this beloved classic. Unfortunately, Dottie passed away in 2023, but her spirit lives on. SBMT is dedicating this new production to her memory, and the show's choreographer, Lee Ann Payne, has devised a choreographic salute to Dottie and her experience dancing and recreating the Tony-winning choreography.

"Dottie not only worked on at least eight of SBMT's past productions," said Artistic Director Walter M. Mayes, "but she was also well-known throughout the Bay Area and beyond as a performer, choreographer, and dance instructor. Her local credits include American Musical Theatre of San Jose-and its predecessor San Jose Civic Light Opera-as well as Hillbarn Theatre, Foothill College, San Jose Rep, San Jose Stage, Tabard, TheatreWorks, WVLO, and Woodminster. She taught at Notre Dame DeNamur University, Santa Clara University, Cañada College, and DeAnza College, as well as at various private studios. We are thrilled to be able to honor her artistry one last time with this very special production of No, No, Nanette."

Set in Atlantic City, the story follows the comedic adventures of three couples caught in a whirlwind of blackmail, deception, and romantic entanglements. This whimsical musical features some of the most memorable tunes in theatre history, including "Tea for Two" and "I Want to Be Happy," along with other charming songs like "I've Confessed to the Breeze," "You Can Dance With Any Girl," and "Take a Little One-Step."

The Saratoga Civic Theater is located at 13777 Fruitvale Ave., Saratoga, CA. Tickets for the show are available now at www.SouthBayMT.com or by contacting the box office at 408-266-4734.

Cast:

Sue Smith: Christina Bolognini

Jimmy Smith: Michael Paul Hirsch

Lucille Early: Jessica Whittemore

Billy Early: Michael Rhone

Nanette: Melissa Momboisse; with Anat Baird taking the role on Oct. 12 & 13

Tom Trainor: Ryan Liu

Pauline: Judith Miller

Flora from Frisco: Lauren Jiang

Winnie from Washington: Beth McClelland

Betty from Boston: Heather Mae Steffen

Ensemble: Kyle Arrouzet, Anat Baird, Peter Bullen, Maya Efron, Vinny Contini, Divakar Saini, Kaitlyn Scadina, Jennifer Yuan, and Qian Zhang

Production Staff:

Director: Doug Greer

Choreographer: Lee Ann Payne

Music Director: George Yefchak

Vocal Director: Kristin Pfeifer

Costume Designer: Amanda Seguin

Hair & Makeup Designer: Y. Sharon Peng

Lighting Designer: Tom Stone

Props Designer: Barbara Heninger

Projections Designer: Don Nguyen

Sound Designer: Dan Singletary

Set Designer: Brett Carlson

Stage Manager: Quentin Tepliuk

Master Carpenter: Richard Cartwright

Administrative Staff:

Artistic Director: Walter M. Mayes

Production Manager: Karyn Morton

Development / Patron Manager: Kama Belloni

Business Manager: Lori Wood

House Manager: Diane Hughes

Marketing Director: Doug Hughes

Box Office / Chief Technical Officer: Dan Singletary

This production of No, No, Nanette is licensed by Concord Theatricals.

Comments