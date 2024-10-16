Morgan Jay Comes to the Curran Theatre Next Year

The performance is on Thursday, March 27 at 8 p.m.
BroadwaySF and Another Planet Entertainment will welcome musician and comedian Morgan Jay, to the Curran Theatre (445 Geary St., San Francisco) on Thursday, March 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets (starting at $43.50) go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. PT and will be available to purchase at www.broadwaysf.com. Prices are subject to change without notice.
Morgan Jay is a musician and comedian based in Los Angeles. Along with winning numerous awards and festivals across the country, he's become a fixture on social media with his viral Tiktoks and Instagram posts. Morgan has made appearances on MTV's Wild n Out, NBC, and Comedy Central. In addition, Morgan was a featured comedian at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal as a new face of comedy
Videos