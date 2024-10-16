Morgan Jay Comes to the Curran Theatre Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwaySF and Another Planet Entertainment will welcome musician and comedian Morgan Jay, to the Curran Theatre (445 Geary St., San Francisco) on Thursday, March 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets (starting at $43.50) go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. PT and will be available to purchase at www.broadwaysf.com. Prices are subject to change without notice.



Morgan Jay is a musician and comedian based in Los Angeles. Along with winning numerous awards and festivals across the country, he's become a fixture on social media with his viral Tiktoks and Instagram posts. Morgan has made appearances on MTV's Wild n Out, NBC, and Comedy Central. In addition, Morgan was a featured comedian at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal as a new face of comedy



