Matilda Lawler & More to Star in THE THING ABOUT JELLYFISH at Berkeley Rep

Performances will run Friday, January 31 through Sunday, March 9, 2025.
Berkeley Repertory Theatre has revealed the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of The Thing About Jellyfish, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre from Friday, January 31 through Sunday, March 9, 2025.
During the final week of summer vacation, 12-year-old Suzy Swanson is devastated to learn that her Best Friend, Franny, has drowned. Struggling to comprehend this tragic loss, Suzy retreats into her imagination, embarking on journeys around the globe, diving into the ocean's deepest realms, and pondering the enigmas of distant, collapsed stars. Based on the novel by Ali Benjamin, adapted for the stage by Keith Bunin, The Thing About Jellyfish is directed by Tyne Rafaeli. This visually stunning and deeply moving coming-of-age story delves into love, loss, friendship, and the boundless resilience of the human spirit and invites audiences on a journey that transcends the boundaries of grief and illuminates the resilience within us all.
The Thing About Jellyfish is presented in association with Madison Wells Live and Emerald Drive, the production banner of Teague Theatrical Group.
“The epic scale of the themes in Ali’s beautiful novel seem to lead quite naturally to the notion of a theatrical adaptation, especially in the company of this particularly gifted creative team,” said Berkeley Rep Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. “I’m so proud to continue Berkeley Rep’s longstanding and vibrant tradition of bold world premiere productions with The Thing About Jellyfish.”
“Ali Benjamin’s astonishing novel The Thing About Jellyfish is a story about the most essential of human experiences—love, loss, and how to embrace the greatest mysteries of the universe,” adds director Tyne Rafaeli. “Through the eyes of the singular Suzy Swanson we are taken on a journey that allows us all to reflect on the extraordinary gift of being alive. There is no greater or more important story to be told. Keith Bunin, one of the country’s most talented playwrights, has adapted the book in a way that not only honors what made it a global sensation, but that elevates it to the stage, creating something that can only be experienced live. The material invites visual storytelling rarely seen in plays that takes the audience from the depth of the ocean, to the far reaches of space, and many places in between including the wild and treacherous terrain of middle school. Berkeley Rep’s reputation speaks for itself, and we are so excited to be building on their long history of producing some of the highest level of theatrical work in the country. The Thing About Jellyfish has a scale and a sophistication that is a perfect match with Berkeley Rep's mission. I am so excited to introduce Berkeley’s audiences to this awe-inspiring story, and to work with this incredible company of designers and actors, led by one of the greatest artists I have had the honor to work with—Matilda Lawler.”
“Ali Benjamin’s book The Thing About Jellyfish is about a singular 12-year-old girl who’s determined to solve the biggest mysteries of the universe. It’s a thrilling and vibrant story for audiences of all ages, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with the incredible director Tyne Rafaeli to bring it to the stage. Plus, I get to return to the East Bay, where I spent three wonderful years working on the Pixar movie Onward,” said playwright Keith Bunin. “I’m also very happy to have my first production at Berkeley Rep, and to be reunited with the amazing artistic director Johanna Pfaelzer, who's been invaluable to my work for more than two decades now.”
“The Thing About Jellyfish arrives at a moment when stories of connection, resilience, and understanding are more essential than ever, and on behalf of Madison Wells Live and our producing partners at Emerald Drive, we’re excited to share this magical new production with audiences,” said Madison Wells Live Executive Producer Jamie Forshaw. “This play reminds us that even in the face of profound loss, curiosity and imagination can guide us toward healing. With its breathtaking visuals, poignant storytelling, and deeply human themes, it promises an unforgettable theatrical experience that speaks to audiences of all ages.”
The Thing About Jellyfish features Matilda Lawler (HBO’s “Station Eleven” and “The Gilded Age,” The Ferryman on Broadway) in the role of Suzy. She is joined by Jasper Bermudez, Cassidy Brown, Christiana Clark, Sydney Walker Freeman, Andy Grotelueschen, Maxwell Hamilton, Stephanie Janssen, Colby Kipnes, Lexi Perkel, Rebecca Schweitzer, Robert Stanton, Kayla Teruel, and Antonio Watson (listed alphabetically).
Based on the novel by Ali Benjamin, adapted for the stage by Keith Bunin, the creative team for The Thing About Jellyfish includes Tyne Rafaeli (Director), Yasmine Lee (Movement Director/ Choreographer), Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting Design), Dan Kluger (Sound Design), Lucy Mackinnon (Projection Design), Jamie Harrison (Special Effects), Rachel Zucker (Stage Manager), and Chris Steckel (Assistant Stage Manager).
