Marin Shakespeare Company to Present ANGELS IN AMERICA, PARTS I & II By Oakland Theater Project

Oakland Theater Project will continue its 2024 Season with Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Prize—winning Angels in America, Parts I & II, directed by OTP Co-Artistic Director Michael Socrates Moran (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Crucible), at Marin Shakespeare Company's new indoor theater in San Rafael from September 27—October 27.

Set in New York City in 1985, amid the AIDS crisis, two couples struggle to navigate their relationships, families, careers, illness, dreams, and visions. As the journeys of Prior, Louis, Joe and Harper unfold, so do questions of cosmic justice.

In Tony Kushner's multi-award-winning American epic, each person is confronted with truths they have struggled to face—about themselves, about one another, and about the world at large—and the painful, transformative power of those realities.

As ghosts of historical figures mingle with contemporary prophets and timeless angels, the power of Kushner's narrative reverberates into the perils of the present, as America barrels toward another historic election this November.

As humans—those with the power to change and create—Kushner's timeless drama offers much-needed hope for our future—and an opportunity to re-engage with the “Great Work” before us.

The cast includes J Jha as Prior, Dean Linnard as Louis, James Mercer II as Belize, Lisa Ramirez as the Angel, Erin Mei-Ling Stuart as Hannah, Victor Talmadge as Roy Cohn, Emilie Whelan as Harper, and Edric Young as Joe.

“As we approach the upcoming election, we are once again faced with the prospect that our politics have extraordinary personal consequences for each of us individually and for all of us collectively,” said director and OTP Co-Artistic Director Michael Socrates Moran. “When looking for an American classic that might speak to this moment—one where we are walking on the knife's edge toward an uncertain future filled with both terror and possibility in equal measure—Angels in America reveals itself as an uncanny prophecy for our political moment, demanding we face impossible hopelessness with hope, agency and action. By far our biggest production to date, Oakland Theater Project is stretching itself to meet the demands of this enormous production in hopes of offering our community a sense of feeling a part of ‘the Great Work' we all face at this time in today's world.”

Oakland Theater Project is delighted to partner with Marin Shakespeare Company to present the production in Marin Shakes' new, 165-seat indoor theater in San Rafael (514 Fourth Street, San Rafael, CA 94901).

“Marin Shakespeare Company is excited to collaborate with Oakland Theatre Project to present productions of both parts of Angels in America, OTP exemplifies the high caliber, professional storytelling that defines our new theater at 514 Fourth St. as a premier destination for Bay Area patrons,” says Marin Shakespeare Company Artistic Director Jon Tracy.

Part 1: Millennium Approaches, plays from September 27—October 26.

Part II: Perestroika, plays from October 11—27.

Parts I & II will play back-to-back on two Saturdays: October 19 and October 26.

Tickets for each part are available at oaklandtheaterproject.com/angels

Angels in America, Parts I & II are the fourth and fifth productions in Oakland Theater Project's 2024 Season: Ghosts of Past, Present and Future, a collection of seven plays that echo from the past into the present—in hopes of illuminating the future.

“In our 12th year, we seek to interrogate the ghosts that haunt our collective past, present and future so that we might gain clarity about our global predicaments, and find inspiration to move forward,” said OTP Co-Artistic Director Michael Socrates Moran. “With seven shows from divergent lenses all focused on this central theme, we hope this season helps to illuminate the ways in which our experiences can inspire solidarity across difference.”

Tickets & Performance Information

Angels in America, Parts I & II

by Tony Kushner

directed by Michael Socrates Moran



September 27—October 27

Part I Previews: Fri, Sep 27 & Sat, Sep 28 at 7 p.m.

Part I Opening Night: Sun, Sep 29 at 2 p.m.

Performances: Thu / Fri / Sat / Sun through Oct 26 (Thu, Fri, Sat at 7 p.m., Sun at 2 p.m.)

Tickets: $10—60 online; tickets at oaklandtheaterproject.org/angels or by calling 510.646.1126.

Part II Previews: Fri, Oct 11 & Sat, Oct 12 at 7 p.m.

Part II Opening Night: Sun, Oct 13 at 2 p.m.

Performances: Thu / Fri / Sat / Sun through Oct 27 (Thu, Fri, Sat at 7 p.m., Sun at 2 p.m.)

Tickets: $10—60 online; tickets at oaklandtheaterproject.org/angels or by calling 510.646.1126.

Parts I & II will play back-to-back on two Saturdays: October 19 and October 26.

Angels in America will be presented by Marin Shakespeare Company in their new 165-seat indoor theater at 514 4th St, San Rafael, CA 94901.

Single tickets are available for $10—60 at oaklandtheaterproject.org/angels, by calling (510) 646-1126, or by emailing boxoffice@oaklandtheaterproject.org.

Season Ticket Packages (2-play, 3-play) are available at oaklandtheaterproject.org/2024-season, by calling (510) 646-1126, or by emailing boxoffice@oaklandtheaterproject.org.

