Magic Theatre Announces FAR APART ART Daily Podcast Series

Magic Theatre has announced a new Monday-through-Friday daily podcast series, Far Apart Art, beginning Monday, March 30 and lasting for four weeks. The series is composed of brief, daily audio journals from a host of Magic's family of playwrights.

"In lieu of coming together physically as a community," said Artistic Director Loretta Greco, "I thought we might put together a series of short, audio narratives to offer some connectivity, solidarity, and joy to our audiences in a kind of old school way, by leaning in and listening to what Magic's playwrights are discovering about staying healthy and creative during this special period of sheltering in place. 21 of our writers generously offered to contribute to our Far Apart Art series. I hope their candid reflections help everyone to feel a little less alone until we can come together again. Enjoy."

The podcasts will be available here: https://soundcloud.com/magictheatresf

Confirmed Far Apart Art participants include Penelope Skinner, Joshua Harmon, Polly Pen, Sharr White, Barbara Hammond, Victor Lodato, Luis Alfaro, Sean San José, Stephen Belber, John Kolvenbach, Nassim Soleimanpour, Claire Chafee, Miranda Rose Hall, Nilo Cruz, Octavio Solis, Ashlin Halfnight , Paula Vogel, Lloyd Suh, Ricardo Pérez González, Mfoniso Udofia, and Liz Duffy Adams.

Far Apart Art producers are Sean Dunnington, Hannah Meyer and Hunter Nelson.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You