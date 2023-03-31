Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
METAMORPHOSIS to Kick Off Merola Opera Program 2023 Summer Festival

Mar. 31, 2023  

San Francisco's Merola Opera Program will kick off its 2023 Summer Festival with Metamorphosis: Recovery, Renewal, and Rebirth, an uplifting vocal and piano recital featuring a rich array of songs that explore the many facets of transformation. At a tumultuous time in the world, this recital focuses on themes of change and growth with songs from Alma Mahler, Samuel Barber, Aaron Copland, Robert Owens, Florence Price, and many other notable composers. The illuminating program will take the audience on a journey from desolation to hope. Merola's Artistic Director Carrie-Ann Matheson joins forces with Nicholas Phan, who worked with Merola in 2021 on its What the Heart Desires recital, to curate the diverse musical offerings.

WHEN:

7:30pm, Thursday, June 29

WHERE:

San Francisco Conservatory of Music Concert Hall, 50 Oak St., San Francisco

TICKETS:

Tickets ($55/$80) are currently on sale for Merola members, and will be available to the public Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 11:00am at www.merola.org.

Save 20% when tickets are purchased for all four productions* in the 2023 season. Groups of 10 or more save 15%. Student tickets ($15) are also available in limited quantity at the San Francisco Opera Box Office with a valid ID.

*Discount is valid through June 12, 2023. Available by phone or in person at the San Francisco Opera Box Office only. Not available online. All four performances must be purchased at the same time. Discount does not apply to the Merola Grand Finale Reception and cannot be combined with any other discounts.

INFO:

For more information or to order tickets, please visit www.merola.org or call the San Francisco Box Office at (415) 864-3330. The box office is open Monday, 10:00am-5:00pm, and Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00am-6:00pm (Saturday phones only).




