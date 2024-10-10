News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS is Coming to Broadway San Jose

The performance will take place on Tuesday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m.

By: Oct. 10, 2024
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS is Coming to Broadway San Jose Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Broadway San Jose will welcome MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis on Tuesday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m. for one performance only. MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis has been America's favorite holiday tradition for more than 35 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. 

This year's show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting including 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects—capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting.  Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.
 

LATEST NEWS

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY to be Presented at TheatreWorks
THE JOY RIDE Comes to Oakland This Month
SCAT-TER BRAIN Comes to the Marsh This Month
Photo/Video: Carolee Carmello Leads KIMBERLY AKIMBO National Tour

Single tickets are available now online at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 408-792-4111, or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing groups@broadwaysanjose.com. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS is Coming to Broadway San Jose Image




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos