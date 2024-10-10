MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS is Coming to Broadway San Jose

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway San Jose will welcome MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis on Tuesday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m. for one performance only. MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis has been America's favorite holiday tradition for more than 35 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound.



This year's show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting including 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects—capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.



Single tickets are available now online at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 408-792-4111, or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing groups@broadwaysanjose.com. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

