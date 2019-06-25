Luther Burbank Center For The Arts Announces 2019Â–20 Clover Sonoma Family Fun Series

Today, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced the return of the Clover Sonoma Family Fun Series for the 2019-20 season. Featuring six shows for young audiences and their families, this educational and interactive series serves as part of LBC's commitment to present dynamic family entertainment in Santa Rosa.



With the continued support of presenting partner Clover Sonoma, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts is able to offer tickets at an accessible price, allowing as many families as possible to attend. This season, Family Fun Series subscribers will be invited to exclusive post-show meet-and-greet and autograph sessions with the performers, as well as an opportunity to attend a backstage tour. Each event in the series will also feature pre-show activities, including Free Fun with Art, offering custom-designed arts and crafts projects for the whole family. The concessions stand will offer drinks and pizza.



Season ticket packages for either four or six shows (with savings of 10%-29% off regular ticket prices) are now available at lutherburbankcenter.org, by phone at 707-546-3600, or at the box office located at 50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa. Single tickets for each show will be available beginning in August 2019.



"The Clover Sonoma Family Fun Series provides an opportunity for families to enjoy a variety of performances and connect with one another through an immersive artistic experience," said Education and Community Engagement Director Ashleigh Worley. "We hope to foster a life-long appreciation for the arts in our young guests and their families at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts through dynamic programming and storytelling."



The Clover Sonoma Family Fun Series kicks-off on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. with The Pout-Pout Fish. Swim along with pouty Mr. Fish and his friends in this new musical adventure! Utilizing live actors and puppets, this colorful adaptation of The New York Times best-seller is sure to turn the poutiest of frowns upside down. This brand-new production is being co-conceived, directed, and designed by the acclaimed puppeteers of AchesonWalsh Studios.



On Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 3 p.m. The Clover Sonoma Family Fun Series celebrates the holiday season with Lightwire Theater's A Very Electric Christmas. Follow the story of Max, a young bird, and his family as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole...his adventure begins! Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms, and performing poinsettias will light up the stage. Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship, and hope set to timeless holiday hits by artists including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey, and Tchaikovsky.



On Monday, February 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. The Clover Sonoma Family Fun Series welcomes back Golden Dragon Acrobats. With sell-out audiences year after year, Golden Dragon Acrobats combines award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty representing the best of a time-honored tradition that began more than 25 centuries ago.



On Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3 p.m. the series continues with a retelling of Cinderella. Bullied by her two mean step sisters, Cinders' future looks bleak until her Fairy Godmother casts a spell and sends her to a royal ball, where she connects with the Prince. How will he ever find Cinders when she flees at midnight, leaving behind only a single glass slipper? The Panto Company brings the classic tale to life on stage with original modern songs, more hilarity than you can imagine, and of course a happy ending.



On Wednesday April 1, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. the Caldecott-honor award winning Pigeon picture book is transformed into Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! The Musical. Whatever you do, don't let The Pigeon star in his own musical production! Because it's not easy being The Pigeon- you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Starring an innovative mix of actors, puppets, songs, and feathers, with a script by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling picture book series, this musical is sure to get everyone's wings flapping.



Concluding the series is TheatreworksUSA's Dog Man: The Musical! on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they're in 5th grade, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be? With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey's beloved characters.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You