Liss Fain Dance & Z Space to Co-Present The World Premiere Of OPEN TIME

Liss Fain Dance and Z Space will co-present Open Time, an evening-length performance installation about transformation and choice, September 27 and 28 at 8 pm and September 29 at 2 pm. All performances take place at Z Space. Lead artists include choreographer Liss Fain, installation designer Matthew Antaky and composer Dan Wool.

Liss Fain Dance is an innovator of installation works melding dance, physical environment, sound design, theater, and text. Open

Time is structured as a series of distinct and connected solos and small groups for four dancers and an actor. Four differently sized rooms frame the movement and are separated by passageways the audience and performers cross through. The audience, moving at will on the periphery and between the rooms, sees the work from different perspectives. The text, spoken live and as voiceover in the score, is from an interview with poet Louise Gluck. The architecture of the installation and the variety of perspectives this creates for the audience is pivotal to the experience of these works, which are created in an intensely collaborative process with designers, composers, actors, and dancers.

Liss Fain Dance artists performing in Open Time include Bethany Mitchell (Ballet Pacifica, Battery Dance, NYC), Katherine Neumann (FACT/SF, Robert Moses' Kin), Isabel Rosenstock (LEVYdance, Alyce Finwall Dance Theater), and one additional dance artist TBA.

Collaborators

Matthew Antaky (installation, lighting, projection) has designed multiple productions for Opera Parallèle, Utah Opera and Symphony, Opera San Jose, Opera Pacific, Festival Opera, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Oakland Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Cabrillo Music Festival, and the San Francisco World Music Festival.

Mr. Antaky is a nine-time nominee and four-time recipient of the Isadora Duncan Award for Outstanding Visual Design.

Dan Wool (music) has created scores and sound-design compositions for The Architecture and Design Museum (A+D Museum) in Los Angeles, Amy Seiwert's Imagery (SKETCH Series), AXIS Dance Company, Liss Fain Dance, and RAWdance, among others. In 2018 his music and sound design work for Phil Tippett and Lucy Raven's experimental film OUT THERE screened at MoMA (NYC).

Florentina Mocanu (actor) currently teaches Classical Dramatic Literature at the University of San Francisco, and freelances as an actor, director, and writer.

