Leslie Odom, Jr. to Bring 2024 Christmas Tour to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. will bring his 2024 Christmas tour to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre for one performance only on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Performing holiday classics from his chart-topping holiday albums, Leslie Odom Jr. invites you to join him to celebrate the magic and joy of the holiday season. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 7 at 9 a.m. at broadwaysf.com. Prices are subject to change without notice.



Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated vocalist, songwriter, actor, and New York Times bestselling author. With a career that spans all performance genres, Odom has received recognition for his excellence and achievements in Broadway, television, film, and music.



Most recently, Odom made his long-awaited return to Broadway starring in, and co-producing, the new Broadway production of the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis, which opened in September 2023 to widespread critical acclaim.



Additionally, he stars in the highly anticipated sequel to the original iconic film The Exorcist for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures out October 6, 2023. Odom recently starred in Rian Johnson's 2022 Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which broke records for Netflix and is currently streaming worldwide. In 2020, he starred as legendary singer Sam Cooke in the award-winning Amazon film adaptation of One Night in Miami…, directed by Regina King. His critically acclaimed and highly lauded portrayal of the soul icon and musical performance of original song “Speak Now” earned him multiple awards and nominations. He also starred in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to David Chase's award-winning HBO series The Sopranos, released in October 2021.



Well known for his breakout role as ‘Aaron Burr' in the smash hit Broadway musical Hamilton, Odom hosted “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!” on CBS in September 2021 (2022 Emmy nomination). Additional film and television credits include Apple TV+'s Central Park (2020 Emmy nomination), Hamilton on Disney+ (2021 Emmy nomination), Abbott Elementary, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Love in the Time of Corona, Harriet, and many more. Co-written with Nicolette Robinson, Odom's first children's book, I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know, was published by Feiwel & Friends on March 28, 2023. The book debuted on the New York Times bestseller list at #7 in its first week.



Odom is a BMG recording artist and has released five full-length albums. Released in November 2023, Odom's fifth full-length album and his first of all-new original music since 2019, When A Crooner Dies, features a collection of 10 newly penned, original tracks that mark his most personal body of music to date.



About BroadwaySF:

BroadwaySF, an ATG Entertainment company, is the preeminent theater entertainment companies in the Bay Area, bringing live theatrical experiences to the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres in San Francisco. BroadwaySF presents current hits fresh from Broadway, original Broadway cast productions, pre-Broadway premieres and one-of-a-kind events that are at the forefront of the national theater scene.



ATG Entertainment: Passion Behind Performance

ATG Entertainment is a world leader in live entertainment. Our portfolio of venues includes historic theatres, studio theatres, cinemas, conference spaces, and modern live music arenas. ATG Entertainment own, operate, or program 64 of the world's most iconic venues across the UK, the US and Germany entertaining over 18 million audience members each year.



Through our in-house Production companies and working closely with top producers and promoters ATG presents over 15,000 live performances annually, including Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Moulin Rouge, The Lion King, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Starlight Express as well as popular music and comedy shows.



ATG also owns a leading ticketing platform processing more than 18 million tickets each year for musicals, plays, concerts, comedy shows and a variety of other live events. ATGtickets.com attracts more than 40 million unique visitors annually. Headquartered in London and Woking, the company also has offices in New York and Cologne.

Comments