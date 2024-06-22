Legendary Transgender Ladies of AsiaSF To Shine In Special Pride Month Performance at Feinstein's at The Nikko

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can't keep a good woman down – or off the runway. In a tribute to Pride Month, the Ladies of AsiaSF will make their return with “I'm Every Woman” a dazzling new cabaret show at the intimate and chic Feinstein's at the Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco) on Friday, June 28, with two shows: 6pm and 9pm.

These special pop-up performances promise an unforgettable evening of glamour, talent, and celebration, marking a new chapter for AsiaSF following the closure of their iconic San Francisco location in April of this year. Featured performers for “I'm Every Woman” are Gia Banks, Blair Bonier, Jahnell Chanel, Kataluna Enrique, Fatima Halafihi, Tita Ida, Jackie Juarez, Epiphany Kali, Naomi Moore, Melissa Prime, Domanique Shappelle, and Shanelle Vanity. Tickets are available online at https://www.feinsteinssf.com/



“Don't call it a comeback because we never left,” said Ronnie Reddick, longtime Show Director and Choreographer at AsiaSF. “This pop-up event allows us to continue our tradition of celebrating diversity and love in the heart of San Francisco, especially during such a significant time as Pride Month. I want the ‘I'm Every Woman' cabaret experience to leave the audience with an emotional connection and wanting more,” said Reddick. “It's more than just entertainment, it's a moment to remember.”



Larry Hashbarger, Co-Founder of AsiaSF, added, “The spirit of AsiaSF has always been about inclusivity, celebration, and excellence in entertainment. These performances at Feinstein's provides a new stage to share the magic of our incredible performers, even though our original home has closed its doors.”



These pop-up performances, created and curated by Reddick, will feature a blend of the one and only Ladies of AsiaSF from San Francisco and Palm Springs. This brings together the best of both worlds in a reimagined experience. Expect an evening filled with show-stopping numbers, extraordinary costumes, and the signature charisma that has made AsiaSF a cultural icon.



Feinstein's, located inside the famous Nikko Hotel, known for its intimate setting and stellar acoustics, offers the perfect venue for this spectacular event. Situated in the heart of San Francisco, the location provides an elegant backdrop for a night of unparalleled entertainment.



The closure of AsiaSF's brick-and-mortar venue earlier this year has left audiences craving for more. This special initial event embodies the resilience and creativity that AsiaSF is known for, ensuring that the legendary Ladies of AsiaSF continue to enchant audiences.

Aaron Nelson, AsiaSF's President & COO, says,“Both our new and returning guests will be thrilled to hear we have much planned for the future. There's only one AsiaSF – wait till you see what's coming next!”

Under the continued direction of Show Director and Choreographer, Ronnie Reddick, just as at the original iconic venue, guests at Feinstein's will delightin choreographed dance routines and lip sync numbers with beautiful costumes, state of the art sound and lights, which electrified a generation of celebrants onAsiaSF's dramatic runway stage. “I'm Every Woman” at Feinstein's will be featuring original celebrity favorite costume creations by Julian Mendez Coutureand Prime Kreations of Los Angeles who have designed for Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion.

Voted “One of the Top 100 Hottest Restaurants in America” and “Best Ambiance” by OpentableDiners, during its 26 year run, AsiaSF hosted well over 1 million patrons since it opened its doors in 1998.



“One of our missions of AsiaSF has always been to create a trans-positive environment that educates and raises awareness about living your truth and being your authentic self,” Hashbarger says, “this is just the beginning of more to come. It makes me very proud to see this vision continue.”

"This pop-up event allows us to continue our tradition of celebrating diversity and love in the heart of San Francisco, especially during such a significant time as Pride Month. I want the ‘I'm Every Woman' cabaret experience to leave the audience with an emotional connection and wanting more. It's more than just entertainment, it's a moment to remember.” -- Ronnie Reddick, longtime Show Director and Choreographer at AsiaSF.

Comments