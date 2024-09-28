LAYT to Present HEATHERS, THE MUSICAL (TEEN EDITION) Beginning Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Altos Youth Theatre will present its fall mainstage musical production, Heathers, The Musical (Teen Edition) October 25 - November 3, 2024. Performers range in age from 13-18.

Heathers, The Musical brings to life the darkly delicious tale of Veronica Sawyer, a clever teenage misfit who navigates her way into the treacherous world of the Heathers, the most powerful clique at Westerberg High. Just as Veronica begins to find her footing at the top of the high school hierarchy, she finds herself irresistibly drawn to the dangerously charming new kid, J.D. But when the formidable Heather Chandler decides to cast her out, Veronica faces a choice: conform or rebel. This story is not just a journey through high school drama; it's a reflection of the challenges and triumphs that resonate with today's youth.

Heathers, The Musical will be performed eight times: Friday through Sunday, Oct. 25-27 and Nov. 1-3 at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos.

Performances: Oct. 25 at 7:00 pm, Oct. 26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm, Oct. 27 at 2:00 pm; Nov. 1 at 7:00 pm, Nov. 2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm, Nov 3 at 2:00 pm.

Tickets are available at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the box office at 650-941-0551.

Los Altos Youth Theatre's mission is to provide young artists with the opportunity to collaborate with professional artists in rehearsing both plays and musicals. It is our belief that people of all abilities have the right to experience and participate in the arts and that theatre offers uniquely positive avenues for building relationships, developing creativity, and increasing confidence.

Photo Credit: Kristin Walter

